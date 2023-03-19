SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Brady Wilson pulled Frankfort within two runs with a two-run double in the sixth inning, but Frankfort's comeback came up short in an 8-6 loss to Hedgesville on Saturday.
Trailing 8-3 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Falcons dropped their deficit to 8-6 thanks to a Noah Houdersheldt RBI single and Wilson's double.
The Falcons (0-2) loaded the bases in the seventh inning with two outs following two walks and a single by Lanson Orndorf, but Braylon Conner induced a strikeout to allow Hedgesville to hang on.
Ordnorf, Houdershedlt and Wilson hit safely twice each, and Houdersheldt doubled and drove in a pair. Uriah Cutter also notched an RBI.
Conner and Trenton Knieriem had two-baggers for Hedgesville.
Orndorf took the loss for Frankfort. Cutter tossed 2 1/3 innings of scoreless ball in relief. Jaxson Ruest picked up the win for Hedgesville with three scoreless frames out of the bullpen with five strikeouts, two walks and two hits.
Frankfort hosts Martinsburg on Monday at 5 p.m.
Washington 22, Hampshire 3
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Washington slapped 21 base hits to rout Hampshire in five innings on Saturday.
Cameron Moore went 5 for 5 and Brandon Dunbar hit safely four times to lead the Washington attack, which scored six runs in the first and fifth innings and eight in the second.
Hampshire tallied five base hits, one each from Brayden Stump, Cannon Mowery, JJ Charlton, Alex Orndorff and Aiden Loy.
The Trojans (1-1) won their opener on Friday 9-7 over Berkeley Springs. They host Hedgesville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
