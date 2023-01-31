MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Frankfort build a double-digit lead in the first half and held off a Moorefield surge to win 55-49 on Tuesday night.
Frankfort, which defeated Moorefield, 65-54, earlier this year in Short Gap, West Virginia, outscored the Yellow Jackets, 18-5, in the second quarter Tuesday to go up 28-14.
A big part of that was the Falcons' defense of Ronny Griest, who exploded for 34 points the last time the teams played but was held scoreless before halftime in the rematch.
After an even third quarter had Frankfort leading 42-28 entering the fourth, the Falcons were outscored 21-13 in the fourth but held on for their sixth win in seven games.
Cam Lynch led the Frankfort offensive output with 19 points, and John Anderson III and Jeremiah Babo added 12 apiece. Anderson hit four 3-pointers — one in each quarter. Josh Small made two 3s apiece.
Bereket Habatmu and Brad Williamson both scored 14 to pace Moorefield, and Griest tallied eight after halftime.
In the junior varsity game, Frankfort won 51-40 behind Jeremy Phillips' 25 points. Jacob Nething added 11. Diego Taylor and AJ Hose topped the Yellow Jackets' JVs with 13 each.
Frankfort (8-7) hosts Berkeley Springs on Saturday at 4 p.m. Moorefield 3-12) hosts Pocahontas County on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Notre Dame 53, Southern 46
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Despite a 30-point effort from Jared Haskiell, Southern fell to Notre Dame on Tuesday night.
The sophomore standout scored 24 after halftime, hitting 10 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers. However, Southern's only baskets during the final two periods were one each from Isaiah Keller and Landon Grady.
Notre Dame led after the opening three quarters 16-14, 29-18 and 39-32. Connor Sandreth and Gabe Urso tallied 13 points apiece for the Irish, and Andrew Moodispaw tallied 12.
Southern (3-11) hosts No. 1 Fort Hill (13-2) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.