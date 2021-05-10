SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Even when Keyser knew Frankfort was going to steal Monday, it couldn’t stop them.
With the Falcons clinging to an 8-7 edge in the bottom of the sixth, speedster Peyton Clark missed the sign to take off, eliciting frustrated calls from the Frankfort bench to “steal second base!”
Though the Golden Tornado were tipped off, Clark stole second two pitches later to get into scoring position and fleeced third for good measure — his third and Frankfort’s sixth stolen bag of the contest — and eventually came around for the insurance run the Falcons needed.
Frankfort played small ball to a tee and Brady Whitacre tossed five solid innings in relief as the Falcons beat Mineral county rival Keyser, 11-7.
“We’re gonna run, it’s our style,” Falcons head coach Matt Miller said. “We took advantage of some things and we got some guys in scoring position, and we came through in the end.”
Clark, who finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs, was brought in on a gap-splitting double to right-center off the bat of Tyler White to make it 9-7. Two more runs came across in the sixth on a Keyser error, and Whitacre stranded a pair of runners on base in the top of the seventh to hold off the Golden Tornado.
Whitacre, the starting catcher, was called in relief of right-hander Ben Nestor to begin the third inning with Keyser leading 4-2. Whitacre rallied the troops, and he allowed three runs on five hits in five innings of work and struck out seven to pick up the win on the mound.
“Brady’s our leader,” Miller said. “He’s been a four-year starter for us, he’s a captain. His confidence level is high, my confidence level in him is high and our whole team follows it.”
Nestor was uncharacteristically wild on the mound walking five in two frames, which Miller attributed to the long layoff between starts after a series of rain-outs last week.
With a young team, further afflicted by key players being held out of the Mineral County matchup, it was a good overall showing for Keyser, who was within a run in the final two innings.
“They took advantage on their breaks and we weren’t able to capitalize, but it was a well-played game,” Golden Tornado head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “I was missing a couple people here today, so we had several guys here who this was their first varsity game ever.”
Noah Broadwater was tabbed as the losing pitcher after allowing eight runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Trailing 4-2 through two innings, Frankfort got just the spark it needed from Whitacre. The right-hander tossed a perfect top of the third, striking out two, which seemed to fire up the Falcons.
Frankfort plated the next six runs of the affair to make it 8-4 thanks to RBI one-baggers by Nestor, Clark and Jansen Moreland in the third. All three runs crossed after a runner on first stole second to get into scoring position, which set up ensuing run-scoring base-knocks.
Colton McTaggart added an RBI two-bagger in the four-run third, and Nestor scored another on an RBI groundout in the fourth. Clark tallied an RBI on a single as the next batter.
It was another great showing for Frankfort offensively, as the team outhit Keyser, 12-8, to exceed double-digit runs scored. To add insult to injury, the Falcons successfully bunted twice — the first time they’ve called a bunt in around three years.
“We never bunt, but with the situation, and they just didn’t field the first one, so we stuck with it,” Miller said. “We hit the ball really well. Even the fifth inning we had the bases loaded and we hit two line drives, they just caught them, but they were hit hard.
“Peyton Clark had a really great day at the plate. ... Tyler White had that big double there in the sixth. Our whole line-up hit pretty well today.”
Andrew Lynch went 2 for 4 with two runs out of the Frankfort leadoff spot, and seven hitters garnered at least one hit.
Keyser was led in the box by Sammy Bradfield, he went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs, and Darrick Broadwater, he was 2 for 3 with two ribbies and a run. Kaden Youngblood didn’t record a hit but plated a pair of runs on an RBI walk and a sacrifice fly.
The Golden Tornado scored the game’s first run on a bases-loaded walk by Youngblood in the top of the first, the third of three straight free passes.
Frankfort got two back in the bottom half when Clark served an RBI liner into left field, and Nestor made a heads-up tag from third on a pop-up reeled in by second baseman Evan Jenkins behind first base, allowing White to pick up the sacrifice fly for the 2-1 edge.
Bradfield tallied a go-ahead two-RBI single in the second and Broadwater gave Keyser a 4-2 lead with a run-scoring single of his own.
That’s when Frankfort got to Keyser starter Noah Broadwater, but the Golden Tornado weren’t giving up.
Down 8-4, Keyser showcased some fight with three runs in the top of the fifth off a dominant Whitacre to cut its deficit to one. Noah Broadwater, Bradfield and Darrick Broadwater recorded three straight hits to begin the frame, and all ended up scoring to get within a run.
Even in defeat, the Golden Tornado had a lot to be proud of.
“After our first three games, that’s kind of how we’ve been playing our last four wins,” Rohrbaugh said. “The one against Berkeley Springs we were down five runs, had a big inning. We had a big inning against Moorefield, had a big inning against Southern. They’ve shown they don’t quit, they keep playing.”
Frankfort (4-3) is at Hampshire tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Keyser (4-5) faces Allegany at home tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
