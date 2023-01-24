SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort used its defense to build a third-quarter lead and held off a late Southern surge to win 49-48 on Monday night.
The victory is the Falcons' fifth in a row. At 7-6, Frankfort is above .500 for the first time since Dec. 10 when it was 2-1. The loss is Southern's seventh in a row following a 2-2 start to the season.
Frankfort took a 14-13 lead after the first quarter before Southern overtook the edge, 27-26, at the half. The Falcons held the Rams to just four points in the third to lead 36-31 entering the fourth.
Southern outscored Frankfort, 17-13, in the fourth period to pull within a point, and the Rams had two shots in the final seconds to take the lead but couldn't get either to fall.
Cam Layton paced Frankfort with 18 points, drilling a quartet of 3-pointers, and Tyson Spencer joined him in double figures with 10 points.
Isaiah Keller and Jared Haskiell topped Southern with 19 and 17 points, respectively.
Frankfort won the junior varsity game 59-40. Jeremy Phillips poured in a game-high 20 points, Jeremiah Babo scored 16 and Kaleb Atkinson added 10 for the Falcons. Joel Campbell (17 points) and Jacob Brown (10) paced the Rams' offense.
In freshman action, Mountain Ridge defeated Frankfort, 29-28. Cobe Pannick topped the Miners' freshmen with 23 points.
Frankfort is at No. 3 Hampshire (7-7) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Southern is at Broadfording on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
