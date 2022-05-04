SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Berkeley Springs plated three runs in the sixth to beat Frankfort, 9-6, in a Class AA, Region I, Section 2 elimination game on Tuesday.
Frankfort, which fell to Grafton in the first round on Monday, tied it up on Raley Nestor’s two-run single in the second. However, Alaira Harrington singled to score a run in the sixth and Marley Heath plated a pair with a hit of her own to pull the Indians away for good.
Harrington was the winning pitcher, and Allison Gray doubled twice and singled.
Aubrie Rott was tabbed with the loss. Avery Noel went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, and Adison Pritts singled twice. Frankfort finishes the season with a 7-16 record.
No. 4 Bishop Walsh 7 Mercersburg 4
CUMBERLAND — Chloe Greise homered and pitched a complete game, as Bishop Walsh bounced back with a win over Mercersburg Academy on Tuesday.
The Spartans plated four runs in the first and tacked on insurance runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to hang on for the win.
Greise allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits with nine strikeouts and seven walks in seven innings pitched. At the plate, Greise homered and drove in two runs; Izzy Kendall singled, doubled and scored twice; Gigi Jessie doubled and drove in a pair; Jen Witt doubled, tallied an RBI and two runs; and Cathy Cessna garnered a pair of hits.
Quin Caretti was tabbed with the loss. Catherine Shaffer singled and doubled, and Izzy Jones singled and drove in two runs.
Bishop Walsh (16-5) hosts Southern (0-12) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Northern 11 Southern 5
OAKLAND — Northern scored five runs in the opening frame and four in the third to down Garrett County rival Southern on Tuesday.
Lily Chambers led the Northern offense with three base hits; Leah Brenneman was 2 for 5 with four RBIs; Kylee Barnes singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored three times herself; Graci Mast singled twice and Emily Durst singled and garnered three ribbies.
Rylee Merrill was the winning pitcher, and Lucia Dawson took the loss.
Harley Hayhurst was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Koley Richards singled twice and scored twice.
Northern (3-13) hosts Rockwood on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Southern is at Bishop Walsh on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
