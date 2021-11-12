SHINNSTON, W.Va. — Frankfort is no stranger to big, athletic football teams, and it’ll get another shot at one when it faces No. 4 Lincoln Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The 13th-seeded Falcons just beat one last week, nipping Keyser, 41-35, in the Mineral Bowl in what was a virtual playoff game. To spring the road upset against Lincoln (8-2), Frankfort (6-4) has to come out with that same vehemence.
“We’ve had a good week of practice,” Falcons head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “Coming off a big win, emotions are high. We’re feeling good about ourselves. All of that is a big bonus going into a big playoff game.
“If you could just get your kids to play week in and week out with the same type of emotion you get in a rivalry game. Sometimes that’s difficult. Hopefully, we get the same intensity and enthusiasm we got last week.
“When you’re playing in these big games, you have to have that emotion. If you don’t have that kind of mindset, you’re not going to have success.”
The matchup tonight is the first between the two schools.
The Falcons are looking for their first playoff win since 2019, when they defeated Nicholas County, 58-12, in Short Gap. Frankfort would’ve had a prime shot to win at least one last year after going 7-1 during the regular season, but it was eliminated by the COVID map.
After missing out on the postseason the previous four years, Lincoln is making its first trip to the playoffs since 2016 when it toppled Independence and fell to Bridgeport.
While Lincoln coasted into the playoffs, Frankfort has essentially been in playoff mode for the past two weeks.
Slotted at No. 13 in the WVSSAC Class AA power ratings entering its matchup with then-No. 15 Keyser, the Falcons arrived for the Mineral Bowl knowing it was likely a play-in game.
Throw in that Frankfort hadn’t defeated its Mineral County rivals since 2014, and the Falcons were even more hungry to get it done.
It took an overtime period and more than 200 total yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Luke Robinette, but Frankfort finished the job, 41-35, to clinch a postseason spot and eliminate the Golden Tornado.
“That was huge,” Whiteman said. “It was definitely a playoff atmosphere and we were fortunate to pull the win out. Keyser played a great game and left everything on the field. They should be proud.”
In addition to Robinette, who has nearly 900 yards of offense and nine total touchdowns so far under center, a trio of backs in Peyton Clark, Parker VanMeter and Joel Myers have accumulated at least 400 rushing yards.
Clark leads the way with 795 yards and 11 touchdowns on 108 totes. VanMeter isn’t far behind with 557 yards and seven scores; the fullback was neck-and-neck with Clark before suffering an injury in a loss to Northern and missing the Mountain Ridge and Spring Mills games.
During the regular season, Frankfort’s Wing-T offense rushed for 2,640 yards and 33 touchdowns on 378 carries for a nearly seven yards-per average.
Keeping Lincoln off the field will be key tonight.
“We’re going to have to get some sustained drives, hold onto the football and minimize penalties,” Whiteman said. “We did a good job last week doing that.”
Lincoln is no slouch in the ground game either, though the Cougars employ a spread look to achieve similar results.
Running threats Antwan Hilliard, Nathan Swiger, David Burdette, Easton Gibbs, Nick Kellar and Levi Moore provide the Cougars with a deep set of options out of the backfield.
Throw in Lincoln’s big offensive line, and Frankfort, who is relatively undersized in the trenches, will have to scrap defensively to limit big plays — something Whiteman said will be crucial.
“They outsize us up front pretty well,” he said. “We have a feisty, determined team that will battle. A lot of times, size on the line doesn’t mean you’ll get pushed around.
“I heard their coach’s interview, and he said they have a lot of depth at running back and on the line. They only have a couple of guys who play both ways, so they’ll be fresh.
“They’re going to get a mix of run and pass. We’re going to have to stop the run, we can’t let them run it down our throats.”
If Frankfort can pull the upset, it will face the winner of No. 5 Poca and No. 12 Liberty in the state quarterfinals on the road.
While the Falcons’ seniors are motivated to extend their high school careers, Whiteman made sure to point out the entire squad is inspired to remain on the gridiron.
Nobody is taking a playoff game for granted, especially after the abrupt end to the last campaign.
“I think all the kids should feel that way because there’s a lot at stake,” he said. “The whole team plays that way. Seniors know it could be their last hurrah. I feel like the whole team is excited for the opportunity.”
