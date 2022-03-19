SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort took an early lead, but Hedgesville came back and held on behind a complete-game from Reilly Bubb to win 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.
Frankfort struck first in the bottom of the third. Cam Lynch started a two-out rally with a double to right, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when another delivery got away from the Hedgesville catcher for a 1-0 edge.
But Hedgesville evened the tally when Connor Quinn singled with two down to plate one in the fourth, and it took the lead on a go-ahead, two-RBI single by Bubb to left in the fifth.
Frankfort got runners on in the sixth and seventh on walks by Andrew Lynch and Jesse Hockaday, but Bubb stranded both runners to pick up the complete-game victory.
Bubb allowed just one run on two hits in seven innings pitched, walking four and striking out six in the process.
Frankfort started David Jackson had a solid outing himself, allowing one run on two hits, one walk and two Ks in 3 2/3 inning pitched. Cam Lynch was tabbed with the loss.
Lynch went 2 for 4 to account for the Falcons’ lone base knocks, and Andrew Lynch and Hockaday walked twice each.
Frankfort (0-1) is at Hampshire (2-1) tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Keyser 23 Pocahontas Co. 2
DUNMORE, W.Va. — Keyser bounced back from a narrow loss to Hampshire with a blowout at Pocahontas County on Thursday.
The Tornado scored five runs in the first, eight in the second and four in the third for a 17-0 start on the way to evening up their record to 1-1.
Sammy Bradfield and Noah Broadwater hit triples. Konner Bennett led the offense with a 4 for 5 day at the plate with four RBIs and three runs. Bradfield, Thomas Raschella, Chase Davis, Benny Oates, Andrew Rotruck and Kody Raschella all had two hits.
On the mound, Bennett allowed two runs (no earned) on one hit in three innings pitched, striking out seven and walking four. Oates logged a pair of scoreless innings in relief.
Frankie Burgess, David Gibb and Wyatt Hedrick had a hit apiece for Pocahontas County.
Keyser hosts Calvary (1-0) tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
Calvary Christian 9 Legacy Christian 0CRESAPTOWN — Braden Rhodes struck out 14 through seven innings and received a six-run first from the Calvary Christian offense to lead the Eagles to a five-hit shutout Thursday afternoon in their season opener.
Rhodes allowed only one walk and had two base hits with an RBI and scored a run.
The Eagles finished with eight hits led by Eli Leith’s game highs with three singles and four RBIs. He also scored twice.
Jesse Michael had two hits, two RBIs and scored three runs and Josh Howsare scored and had a single.
Legacy used three pitchers and had nine strikeouts. Jake Reichert relieved Richard Terry after the first inning, striking out six through four innings. He gave up four hits and three runs. Terry had two strikeouts but gave up six runs off of four this and four walks. Jackson Howard finished in the sixth and had a strikeout without any hits.
Its leading hitters were Howard with two base hits, and a single each from Malachi Sloanne and Reichert.
The Eagles (1-0) is at Keyser tomorrow and begin Mason-Dixon Christian Conference play with Cumberland Valley on Friday.
