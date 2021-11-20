POCA, W.Va. — As a cinderella story battling a team with one of the best high school football players in all of West Virginia, Frankfort proved it belonged.
In an instant classic, No. 13 Frankfort and No. 5 Poca combined for an unofficial 1,119 yards of total offense, 48 first downs and 15 touchdowns. All seven defensive stops came via turnovers.
And with just one more stop, one more touchdown or one fewer turnover, the Falcons could've hosted a state semifinal against Fairmont Senior next week. Instead, the Dots escaped with a 56-49 win on Saturday.
"There at the end, I thought we were going to get opportunities to pull it off," Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said. "We did, and we didn't capitalize. Poca beat us fair and square.
"If you had told me coming into this that we'd score 49 and lose, I'd have bet my house on it. I didn't think that would happen. ... Those kinds of games are fun to coach in. Definitely better than a blowout, just stinks to lose. Poca's moving on, they earned the right and I wish them luck."
Calling the game a heartbreaker for the Falcons doesn't do it justice. The players gave everything they had. Multiple players were injured at halftime, Whiteman said, and they didn't relent.
A stunning 14-point swing in the final 55 seconds of the opening half put Poca (9-2) up 35-20 at the break. Frankfort (7-5) didn't stop the Dots once the entire opening half.
What did Frankfort do to begin the second half? Force three straight turnovers — two fumbles were recovered by Landon Kinser and Alex Smith, and Luke Robinette picked off a pass.
A shutout defensive effort in the third quarter and back-to-back scoring drives pulled the Falcons to within 35-34, and there was something in the air. Something more than the coal ash from the John E. Amos Power Plant that overlooks O. O. White Stadium.
"We just stepped up," Whiteman said. "At halftime, we still felt good. We didn't feel like it was over. We didn't quit. We kept battling, and when you keep battling good things can happen."
Even when things soured again for the workmanlike Falcons, they just went back to work.
Frankfort was driving down 35-34 in the fourth quarter, and starting fullback and second-leading rusher Parker VanMeter — who finished with 96 yards and a touchdown — was forced out with a leg injury.
With the Falcons' momentum stunted, Poca capitalized on a fumble recovery by Brandon Moore and punched it into the end zone soon after for a 42-34 lead.
VanMeter never returned, and Frankfort looked like it might be down for the fight. Peyton Clark put any notion of that to bed, barreling over a Dots linebacker and accelerating for a 75-yard touchdown.
Whiteman drew up a trick play for the tying conversion, with Robinette reversing the ball to Kinser, who found John Anderson in the end zone to even the tally at 42-all.
Clark finished with 156 rushing yards and two TDs and added another score and 40 yards through the air.
"He's a very determined runner," Whiteman said of his senior All-Area back. "That was a great run he had, he ran that guy over. Perpetual motion with his legs. He has a lot to be proud of. He's done a lot for our program and I'm just proud that we had him."
However, Poca star receiver Toby Payne, who's committed to Marshall, showcased his athleticism on the go-ahead score. Payne, all 6-foot-5 of him, laid out and hauled in a 31-yard pass from Jordan Wolfe to put the Dots ahead 49-42.
Poca all but iced the game when a pressured Robinette was picked off by Moore, and running back Malakai Woodward-Jones barreled into the end zone on a run from six yards out for a 56-42 lead with 5:06 to play.
Frankfort answered with a late touchdown, but there just wasn't enough time on the clock.
The numbers for both teams, particularly the Dots, were absurd. Wolfe completed 19 of 23 passes for 365 yards and six total touchdowns. Payne hauled in nine passes for 146 yards and three scores. Kambel Meeks had six receptions for 183 yards and two TDs.
And talk about balance, Woodward-Jones exploded for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
"They have a talented quarterback and good receivers," Whiteman said. "They have a boy that's going to Division 1, and he made a lot of plays today. He was a big factor in the game. A lot of athletic kids. We were right there with them."
With all the gaudy numbers, Frankfort had a chance to win the game.
Robinette was a big reason why, completing 7 of 12 passes for 109 yards and two TDs, though he did get intercepted three times. The junior also added 88 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.
Joel Myers ended with 73 yards on four carries and caught two passes for 30 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Anderson grabbed three balls for 39 yards.
On Frankfort's two first-half turnovers, Poca's Christian LeRose and Payne each picked off passes. The Falcons finished with 418 yards on the ground on 39 carries, 21 first downs and 527 total yards. The Dots ended with 592 yards of offense and 27 first downs.
With the victory, Poca advances to its first state semifinal game since 2003 — the same season of its last state title — where the Dots will host No. 16 Fairmont Senior.
Frankfort's season comes to a close. While not the biggest squad in the state, the Falcons' senior class showed just how far effort can take you. For four quarters, Frankfort was every bit as good a football team as a loaded Poca squad.
"When you put that on display, you play like Frankfort Falcons today and for the young guys to see that,' Whiteman said. "To play with those guys ... and not quit and to battle, and just never give up. We did it all year.
"We never fault this team for not playing 48 minutes because they always did. They did it today and I'm extremely proud of them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.