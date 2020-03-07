Frankfort falls to Fairmont Sr.

SHORT GAP W.Va — When faced with tight contests and slim margins in the later stages of games this season, Frankfort has answered the call time and time again.
Trailing Petersburg in the final minute of the sectional finals on Monday, Marié Perdew and Makenna Douthitt made the plays necessary to squeeze out a 44-38 win. But tasked with a similar fourth-quarter deficit against defending state champs Fairmont Senior on Thursday, the Falcons finally flew too close to the sun.
This time, Frankfort went through a scoring drought at the worst time possible, failing to score in the first five minutes of the fourth and stumbling to the Polar Bears in the Class AA playoffs for the second season in a row in a 47-38 defeat.
“The ultimate goal wasn’t reached, and we’re very disappointed we didn’t move on,” Miller said. “We couldn’t make shots, we couldn’t make foul shots. ... (Fairmont Senior) made the big ones down the stretch, we couldn’t make anything and it caught up with us.”
Frankfort got the better of Fairmont Senior in Fairmont, West Virginia, 58-52 in December, but none of that mattered in a win or go home playoff game. And on this day, the Falcons played at a high level for much of the first three quarters, but they came up short in the one that mattered.
Behind 29-27 entering the decider, Frankfort didn’t score for nearly five minutes in. Larae Grove finally ended the drought with a put-back, however, by then the game was just about out of hand with a 36-29 deficit.
The Falcons would never get closer than six points the rest of the way, as their offense just couldn’t get over the hump in crunch time.
“We didn’t get into a flow offensively,” Miller said. “A little bit of foul trouble dictated what we could do about being aggressive, not being aggressive. We just couldn’t get into a rhythm and get anything going. Some of it was their defense, some of it was a lack of execution on our part.”
Perdew hit a three-pointer to inch within 40-34 — she finished with a team-high 12 points — but the Polar Bears were too clutch from the line. Bekah Jenkins hit 8 of 10 foul shots in the final frame alone to notch a game-high 13 to help ice the win.
Yet, the well-fought, back-and-forth second half was preceded by an altercation that changed the tone of the contest.
During the second quarter, Frankfort’s Halle Smith and Fairmont Senior star Marley Washenitz got tangled up around the three-point line, with the pair tumbling to the court. On the way up, Washenitz shoved Smith to the floor, prompting a Falcon assistant to rush the court in defense of their player.
The officials issued a technical on the Frankfort bench and common fouls on both players, something Miller didn’t mince words about following the game.
“To me it’s assault, it’s dirty basketball,” he said. “This is starting to be a trend, and if they’re going to allow that kind of play, I’d rather not play (Fairmont Senior) anymore. If that’s how you have to win a basketball game, to bully with intent to harm the other team, then I’m sorry that’s not basketball. And to me, there’s no place for it in the state of West Virginia.”
Fairmont Senior took a 22-19 lead into the break, but the excellent on-court display was marred by the extracurricular sequence.
Supporters from both sides started to get into it, as the Frankfort students booed nearly every time Washenitz touched the ball for the remainder of the game, chanting “overrated” after the sophomore turned it over in the third quarter.
Fairmont Senior’s fans returned the favor by mocking the Falcon players as they left the floor following the loss, according to Miller.
On the court, it wasn’t Washenitz’s best night by any stretch. The sophomore holds offers from West Virginia and Virginia Tech, but she finished with just three points, frequently getting her pocket picked and passes stolen throughout against the Falcons’ box-and-1 defense designed to shut her down.
“We did our job against her, that’s what we prepared for all week,” Miller said. “She went off for 35 points against us before. ... She’s a fantastic player skill-wise, athleticism, she has all the characteristics and traits of a good basketball player.”
Her teammates stepped up. Reagan Blasher finished with 11 points and Morgan Lilley had 10 to join Jenkins in double figures.
Macie Miller tallied 11, nine in the first half, and was Frankfort’s most impactful player on the defensive end, along with Smith who scored nine points herself, but it just wasn’t their night. Miller led the team with eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Douthitt, meanwhile, struggled with foul trouble, picking up her third foul of the night early in the third quarter; she finished with just four points on a frustrating night. She also grabbed seven boards and notched a team-high with three assists.
For Mike Miller, the prevailing thought was that it was the Falcon seniors’ last night donning a high school basketball uniform. After a 23-2 campaign and a state semifinal berth last year, he couldn’t have been prouder of their growth throughout the years.
“They deserve better, that’s what hurts the most,” he said. “Those five girls, I’ve been fortunate to have coached them now since fourth and fifth grade. They’re a special group of girls, they don’t lose, they’re not used to losing. And they play the game of basketball the way you’re supposed to play it.”
Though Frankfort’s season is over earlier than it would’ve hoped, the loss doesn’t stain the team’s legacy, especially for a senior class that’s accomplished as much as it has. For those fourth-year players, there’s no next season, but Miller has no doubt the defeat won’t define them.
“Nobody is prouder of that group of girls than me, and nobody is sadder for those group of girls than me, because I’m telling you, they deserved to win a state championship,” he said. “They did, and unfortunately it’s not going to happen and that hurts and it’s going to sting for a while because of the way it happened.
“I wish I could take that hurt for all five of them. I told them that they don’t have anything to hang their heads about, the sun will come up tomorrow. ... They’re gonna be successful at everything they do in life.”
Alex Rychwalski is a sports writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
