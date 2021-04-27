CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All it took was five minutes to seal Frankfort’s fate at the state tournament Tuesday.
In the most paramount quarter of the Falcons’ season, the iron was ruthlessly unkind. By the time Marié Perdew gave Frankfort its first points of the fourth period, 5:02 had bled off the clock, and Williamstown was up by eight.
The Yellow Jackets hit their free throws, and with no shot clock, Frankfort was powerless as its redemption tour ticked to a close. In their return trip to Charleston, the Falcons fell to Williamstown, 50-45.
“It always hurts when you lose, but I’m very proud of these girls and the effort they gave that fourth quarter,” Frankfort head coach Mike Miller said. “They could have packed it in, gave up and quit, but they fought hard until the end. They deserve a better outcome.
“Williamstown hit their shots, they hit them early and put us in a hole. We didn’t hit ours. We got behind, they shot exceptionally well from the foul line. ... They got off to a hot start, and we didn’t, and I think that was pretty much what dictated the rest of the game.”
Everything that could’ve gone wrong did for the Falcons.
Williamstown hit six first-half 3s, Halley Smith struggled with foul trouble and Perdew’s shots weren’t falling. The combination of the three came together like some sort of calamity of misfortune at the start of the fourth.
With the Yellow Jackets leading 36-31 — they never trailed — Smith was forced to sit after picking up her fourth foul. Add in Perdew’s uncharacteristically cold game, and a once-manageable deficit slowly slipped into something dire.
“It was tough, and that’s why West Virginia should initiate a shot clock in my opinion,” Miller said. “There are only 16 minutes in a half, and it’s tough to come back from a double-digit deficit.”
Williamstown started playing four corners up 39-31 with four minutes left, and despite Frankfort’s miracle comeback attempt, a 9-2 burst in the final 30 seconds, there simply wasn’t enough time.
Frankfort was playing catch-up all game.
Lakyn Joy banged in a 3-pointer seven seconds in, and Williamstown started on a 10-2 run that was capped by another trey from Jayla Wiseman — she finished with 16 and 12.
“Getting out to that really good start really fueled us, it got us energized,” Yellow Jackets head coach Fred Sauro said. His team faces the winner of No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic and No. 8 Ravenswood on Friday at 1 p.m.
Perdew began to heat up in the second quarter after knocking down a pair of jumpers in the lane. Smith then stepped into and swished a 3 at the top of the arc and Arin Lease hit a mid-range jumper of her own for a 9-0 run that trimmed Frankfort’s deficit to 21-18.
But Joy, who tallied 12 points, buried a pair of 3-pointers to counter and Nicole Reynolds sank another with 1:09 left in the half to give Williamstown a 29-18 lead at the break.
Frankfort closed the third period on a 9-3 burst to get to within five entering the decider, yet Williamstown seemingly had an answer for every run.
“The thing I was most proud of is their resilience,” Sauro said. “When people come out and hit them with a run, they answer. ... They regroup and they get back into sync.”
Perdew ended with a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds on 8 of 23 shooting. After being held scoreless in the first frame, she scored seven in the second and 11 after halftime
Like a true upper-class leader, Perdew was quick to take responsibility.
“It definitely wasn’t their defense, I personally take the blame for the game,” she said. “I needed to come out strong in the beginning. I didn’t do that, I didn’t execute. I started picking it up obviously toward the end of the game. ... I needed to hit my shots and I can’t make turnovers like that.”
When the junior has struggled this season, she’s been able to make up for it at the charity stripe. Whether it was Williamstown’s defense or missed calls from the officials, Perdew attempted zero foul shots.
Meanwhile, Frankfort was called for 20 team fouls to just seven for the Yellow Jackets.
Neither team shot particularly well, the Falcons outshot Williamstown 32.1-31.7%, but the Yellow Jackets won the game at the line — a place Frankfort has owned this year. Williamstown went 17 for 21 at that range compared to Frankfort’s 4 for 8.
“Our free-throw percentage as a team is 55%,” Sauro said. “We just stepped up at the right time.”
Three Falcons picked up at least four fouls — Lease fouled out — which played a part in Frankfort’s vigor in man-to-man defense.
The Yellow Jackets capitalized with seven 3-pointers.
“I like the aggressive defense,” said Smith, who scored 11 points and accumulated four steals. “Whenever you have that foul trouble it’s hard to keep the intensity up without thinking, ‘Is this going to be a foul?’”
In addition to Wiseman’s and Joy’s double-digit outings, Williamstown got nine points and nine rebounds from Georgie Inman and seven and seven from Sophie Folwell. Reynolds stuffed the stat sheet with five points, six rebounds and six assists.
Izzy Layton garnered six points and four rebounds in what’s now the final game of her Frankfort career. Lease scored six points and grabbed five rebounds, and Larae Grove ended with four and seven.
Though the season didn’t end the way the Falcons (14-4) had hoped, it was a successful campaign with the squad from Short Gap returning to the state tournament after a year hiatus.
“I think we definitely played a lot better as a team this year,” Perdew said. “A lot more girls are helping out rebounding, getting steals, defense, scoring. We did get here, and that’s an accomplishment, but we still have a lot of work to do.”
Frankfort returns the majority of its production next year, losing only Layton and Michelle Phillips to graduation. One thing’s certain: Anything short of a deeper run in 2022 won’t be for a lack of motivation.
“We have the experience now, we all know what it’s like,” Smith said. “Next year we can come down and hopefully make it further than we did this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.