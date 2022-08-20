Coach Yrs W-L Pct.

Greg Phillips 14 108-41 .725

Kevin Whiteman 13 92-42 .687

Jim Fazzalore 9 60-31 .659

Mickey Lantz 9 55-40 .579

Craig Scott 1 4-6 .400

Kevin Watson 1 2-8 .200

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal

