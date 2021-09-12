SHORT GAP, W.Va. — With revenge on the mind, the Frankfort Falcons had a little extra bulletin-board material to get up for Washington at Frankfort Stadium on Friday.
Last season, a fourth-quarter fumble and a blocked game-winning field goal try were all that separated Frankfort from a perfect season in a 20-19 loss to the Patriots in Charles Town.
Fittingly, the Falcons benefitted from a Washington fumble and blocked a punt deep in their opponent’s territory to set up a pair of Peyton Clark touchdowns Friday, as Frankfort cruised to a 21-0 victory to improve to 3-0.
“We were wanting revenge, we felt like we gave the game away last year,” Falcons head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “I thought we played really awesome on defense. Coach Craig Scott had the kids ready, the defensive coaches drew up a good gameplan.
“They forced turnovers and battled hard. This team has shown that they like to battle for 48 minutes. We were a little sloppy on offense, but we kept battling. Some teams. when they make mistakes, they stop playing as hard. We didn’t quit on Friday.”
Clinging to a 7-0 edge late in the third quarter, Frankfort’s special teams went out and made a play.
David Jackson shed a blocker and got a hand on the Patriots’ punt, setting up a short field. Clark would later cross the goal line on an 18-yard scamper to double Frankfort’s lead at 14-0 to open the fourth.
Frankfort’s opening score also came via opportunistic circumstances.
Luke Robinette, a 2020 Potomac Highlands first-team safety, recovered a Washington fumble on the Patriots’ seven-yard line in the first quarter. With the help of tight end Tyrique Powell to set the edge, Clark found a running lane straight into to the end zone.
The senior running back finished with 69 yards on 13 carries. Robinette, back under center after a one-game suspension, had 6 carries for 58 yards.
Parker VanMeter added one more touchdown on the ground with seven minutes left in the fourth for good measure. The fullback had 13 carries for a team-best 81 yards on Friday.
“We had a good balance on Friday,” Whiteman said. “All three of our running backs and Luke at quarterback got carries and yards. That keeps teams guessing.”
As a team, Frankfort had 41 carries for 243 yards. Joel Myers was a perfect 3 for 3 on PATs.
Defensively, Logan Athey had an interception, VanMeter topped Frankfort with 10 tackles (six solo) and two tackles for loss, and Dalton Dent finished with a sack.
Through three games, the Falcons have allowed just eight points, all coming in a 21-8 win over Hampshire. Frankfort also pitched a shutout in its opener, a 19-0 victory against Moorefield.
The Falcons are averaging 300.3 yards a game through three contests while allowing just 177.
Frankfort (3-0) is home against Berkeley Springs this Friday night.
“We had too many mental breakdowns on offense,” Whiteman said. “It blew my mind with some of the blocking assignments we missed. But that’s on me. We have to have better focus in practice. I need to do a better job of setting the tone.”
Moorefield 46 Southern 6
OAKLAND — Moorefield may have been held scoreless in its opener two weeks ago, but it had no such scoring trouble against Southern on Saturday.
Five running backs combined to score six touchdowns, led by Axton Runions’ two-touchdown effort. The Yellow Jackets pounded Southern for 236 yards on the ground and 20 first downs.
Gavin Wolfe rushed for 77 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown. Blake Funk carried the ball five times for 49 yards and a TD. Alex Miller added 32 yards and a score.
Quarterback Branson See completed 8 of 12 passes for 96 yards and an interception. He also scored a touchdown in the running game. Coleman Mongold caught three balls for 57 yards.
Moorefield led 25-0 at halftime and won the turnover battle, 5-2.
Southern’s first touchdown of the season came via a Gavin Warnick three-yard run with nine minutes to go in the third.
Moorefield (1-1) is home against Tucker Co. on Friday at 7 p.m. Southern (0-2) hosts Fort Hill (2-0) on Saturday at noon.
East Hardy 46 Tucker Co. 0
BAKER, W.Va. — Mason Miller tossed four touchdown passes, as East Hardy cruised past Tucker County for a third straight win to begin the 2021 season.
Miller came into Friday with an area-leading 346 passing yards and five touchdowns, and he added to both totals in a big way against Tucker Co.
Gabe Henderson and Mario Combs were both recipients of 10-yard Miller dimes, and Damian Iman added a three-yard rushing touchdown to give the Cougars a 21-0 lead at the intermission.
Iman returned an interception for a touchdown nearly six minutes into the second half, and Miller hit Noah Lang for a 62-yard bomb and a 34-0 edge entering the fourth.
Henderson and Miller hooked up for their second TD with 5:41 left. Sophomore backup QB Damien Dellinger accounted for East Hardy’s final score with a 16-yard pass to Brayden Gregory.
East Hardy (3-0) takes on Tygarts Valley at home on Friday at 7 p.m.
Albert Gallatin 33 Northern 13
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Jamison Warnick scored two touchdowns during the second half, but a series of three quick touchdowns doomed Northern against Albert Gallatin.
“They have a good team. Line was big, they controlled line of scrimmage,” Huskies head coach Phil Carr said. “We had three big plays that really hurt us. Fumbled ball on own three-yard line, gave up a big punt return. They they threw a 20-yard pass for a touchdown with a second left before halftime.
“Take those three plays away it’s a pretty even football game.”
The fumble Carr referenced resulted in a two-yard touchdown run by Quentin Larkin with 1:30 left in the first.
Bruno Fabrycki, who is getting looks from Temple, returned a punt 89 yards to the house. And with one second left in the half, Larkin hit Caleb Matzus-Chapman with a 20-yard passing TD to take a 27-0 lead into the half.
“We were able to bend a little bit but not break on defense,” Carr said. “Those three costly plays were the difference in the game. They dominated yards, time of possession, but our defense stayed tough.”
AB finished with a 418-164 edge in total yards, as its triple-option offense, not unlike the one Northern employs, carried it 46 times for 285 yards.
The Huskies won the second half 13-6. Warnick avoided the Northern shutout with a 19-yard run with 5:44 left in the third. Then, after Ethan Sebold returned a kickoff to the red zone, Warnick scored another TD from 10 yards out late in the third.
Warnick finished with 17 carries for 97 yards. Fabrycki led Albert Gallatin with 101 yards on eight carries, and fullback Shawn Loring had 99 yards on 16 attempts. Larkin completed 5 of 8 passes for 133 yards and two TDs and one more on the ground.
On defense, Chance Ritchey led the way for Northern with 16 tackles, and Cam Friend added 12. Brayden Broadwater also had a fumble recovery.
Northern (0-2) looks to secure its first victory of the season when Clear Spring (0-2) comes to town. The Blazers have given up 60 points in each of the past two weeks, falling to St. James (60-12) and Our Lady of Mount Carmel (62-12).
“We haven’t got any film on them yet,” Carr said. “I think they’re young, new coach. But we need to get back on track. We got out injury free, so we just need to get back on the grindstone.”
Spring Mills 51 Hampshire 7
HAMPSHIRE, W.Va. — Spring Mills rushed for nearly 400 yards to hand Hampshire its second straight loss in as many weeks.
The Cardinals were led by Josiah Brown, who carried it 21 times for 204 yards and four touchdowns. The duel-threat QB also completed 10 of 13 passes for 163 yards and another TD.
Hampshire started the game with a 7-0 lead after quarterback Alex Hott broke the plane with a two-yard TD, and the Trojans were even at 7-all after the first quarter.
But Spring Mills eventually found its groove to take a 23-7 lead into the halftime locker room, en route to a decisive 51-7 road victory.
Stephen Leonard and Hott both accounted for 20 yards on the ground. Hott completed 9 of 18 passes for 54 yards and an interception. Ashton Haslacker was Hott’s top target, catching six balls for 48 yards.
Haslacker also led the Hampshire defense with six stops.
The Trojans (1-2) are at Park View on Friday at 7 p.m.
