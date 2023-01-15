SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Larae Grove scored 22 points, leading Frankfort to a 48-38 win over Petersburg on Friday night.
The Falcons scored 30 points in the second half, including 17 in the third quarter. Frankfort was held to 14 in the first half with single digit scoring in each of the first two quarters.
Lynsey Zimmerman scored nine points for Frankfort. Avery Noel added six points and made both of her free throws.
Braylee Corbin and Abby Alt each scored 13 points for the Vikings.
The Falcons (5-7) are at Trinity on Friday. Petersburg (7-5) hosts Keyser (8-4) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
No. 5 Keyser 62 Pendleton Co. 52
KEYSER, W.Va. — Autumn Kerchner and Averi Everline made three buckets apiece in the fourth quarter to help Keyser overcome Pendleton County on Saturday.
Keyser entered the decider up 40-37. Everline hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth, during which eight of her 17 points, and Kerchner and Kiya Kenser added six each in the period. The Tornado outscored the Wildcats, 22-15, in the fourth.
Kerchner matched Everline with a team-high 17 and Kesner added 15. Keyser made nine 3-points, four of which came by way of Kesner.
Ana Young and Avery Townsend paced Pendleton County with 25 and 13 points, respectively.
Southern 61 Northern 17
OAKLAND — Southern dominated their rivalry game against Northern on Thursday night.
The Rams (4-7, 1-2 WestMAC) scored at least 10 points in each of the four quarters. Southern allowed six or fewer points in all four quarters.
The Rams led 35-9 at halftime led by Carly Wilt who scored 12 points in the first half. She finished with 16 points and was Southern’s leading scorer.
Maggie Nickel scored 14 points for the Rams including seven in the second quarter.
Abby Nelson led the Huskies with seven points. Lydia Nelson scored five points.
Northern (7-5) hosts Bishop Walsh (4-6) on Monday at 6 p.m. Southern travels to play No. 1 Mountain Ridge (10-1) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
No. 1 Mtn. Ridge 63 Clear Spring 35
FROSTBURG — Reghan Sivic, Sydney Snyder and Bayleigh Lamberson ended in double figures to lead Mountain Ridge over Clear Spring on Friday night.
The Miners trailed 10-6 after the first quarter and were tied at 19-all at the half before domining the third quarter 20-11 and the fourth 24-5 to pull away.
Sivic finished with a game-high 16, Snyder added 14 and Lamberson notched 13. Alyssa Fisher paced Clear Spring with 13 points.
Calvary 44 New Life 37
FREDERICK — Bethany Carrington exploded for 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Calvary shut down New Life in the fourth to pull away Friday.
Tied at 33-all going into the fourth, Calvary made 9 of 10 free throws in the period en route to a seven-point win. Emmy Wilson matched Carrington’s double double with 12 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Ava Strawderman tallied four points and four rebounds.
Carrington made 8 of 9 free throws and Wilson sunk 4 of 5. The Eagles converted 16 of 20 for the game.
Strawderman hit a 15-foot jumper at the buzzer to cut Calvary’s halftime deficit to 24-19. The game was tied at 7-all after one.
Cayenne Pigeon topped New Lief with 26 points, making five 3-pointers, but Calvary limited her to just four points after halftime.
“Bethany scored, rebounded and took over and led the team up and down the court. She stepped up tonight,” Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. “Emmy led the team in rebounds.
“We got down quick, but at halftime we switched up our defense and the girls responded to something totally new and I was proud of them for that. We boxed out and shot free throws well and if you do both of them, good chances are you win.”
Calvary (5-6) is at Shalom on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
