SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Three Wheeling Central players scored in double figures, as Frankfort fell to the Maroon Knights, 53-36, at home on Monday.
Wheeling, winners of 11 straight games, led 17-8 after the first quarter, 31-18 at the half and 44-30 after three. Brook Edge scored a game-high 17 for the Maroon Knights, Valerie Downing tallied 13, Keiera Wilkinson garnered 10 and Lily Vogrin chipped in nine.
Larae Grove paced Frankfort with a team-high 10 points, and Lynsey Zimmerman, Madi Ruble and Carlee Kesner ended with six points apiece.
Wheeling hit eight 3-pointers: Downing made three, Edge and Vogrin made two each from long range and Addie Payton drilled one. Frankfort committed 17 fouls to Wheeling's 12. The Maroon Knights made 9 of 14 free throws; Frankfort made 6 of 8.
Frankfort (5-8) is at Trinity Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
