FREDERICK — The Frankfort girls cross country team finished ninth and the boys 12th out of 27 schools at the Hood Invitational on Saturday in Frederick.
The invite hosted many schools from Northern Virginia, Central Maryland and Southern Pennsylvania larger than the Falcons, and 21 Frankfort athletes achieved personal bests.
In the girls race, Addison Tharp battled with the top group of nationally ranked girls to finish fifth place in a time of 19:42. Tharp's time put her in elite company at Frankfort High school as she became only the sixth girl in school history to break 20 minutes.
Tharp shares the school mark with current teammate Addison Lease, who finished in 20th place in a time of 20:59. Sophomore Paisley Raines finished in 39th place in a time of 21:55, and Bailey Harris finished in 77th place in a personal record time of 23:32.
Juniors Phoebe Weaver and Madesta Shoaf pushed each other finishing in 98th place and 101st place in times of 24:32 and 24:46, respectively. Senior Morgan Niland finished in a personal record time of 25:46 for a 116th-place finish.
The boys team was led by medalist Ryan Hughes in 19th place in a time of 17:02. Sophomore Gavin McDonald ran in 49th in a personal record time of 17:47. Junior Darius Gray finished in 65th in a personal record time of 18:14.
Seniors Zane Nelson and Will McKenzie finished in 76th and 112th place in times of 18:30 and 19:07, respectively.
Sophomore Noah Athey finished 120th place in a personal record time of 19:19. Junior Caden Vaughan finished in 129th place in a personal record time of 19:37.
In the junior varsity race, freshman Alexander medaled in 14th place with a personal record time of 19:03.
