HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Ridgeley native Abby Beeman scored her 1,500th career collegiate point on Saturday.
Beeman, a junior at Marshall, needed just nine points to surpass the threshold entering the contest with Sun Belt rival Old Dominion, and she easily reached the milestone with a 15-point, 10-rebound outing.
The Frankfort graduate is averaging 13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals a night in her first Division I season. Beeman leads the Thundering Herd in assists, minutes per game, rebounds and steals.
Prior to transferring to Marshall this season, Beeman racked up 1,258 points for a 19.4 per-game mark in two full campaigns at Shepherd. She played in just two games during the 2020-21 COVID-shortened year.
The 5-foot-4 guard finished first in all of Division II in assists with 267 last season, a campaign that earned her a plethora of accolades.
She was a first-team D2CCA All-Region choice, a member of the Atlantic Regional All-Tournament team, a third-team D2CCAA All-American, a selection to the WBCA Coaches’ All-American team and was the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division Player of the Year.
Beeman is a former two-time Cumberland Times-News Player of the Year and two-time first-team All-State performer at Frankfort under head coach Mike Miller.
During her senior campaign, Beeman averaged 22 points, 7.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 steals a night as the leader of a Frankfort squad that went 21-5 and advanced to the West Virginia Class AA state semifinals.
Beeman finished her illustrious career in Short Gap with 2,228 points in 103 games — a 21.6 points per game average. She was the first Frankfort girls basketball player to surpass the 2,000-career-point threshold.
