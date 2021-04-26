CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It's been a banner year for area basketball in West Virginia.
A trio of squads — Frankfort, Hampshire and Petersburg — qualified for the state tournament, which begins on Tuesday morning.
For all three local teams, their runs to Charleston have been about redemption. Frankfort and Hampshire failed to qualify last season after making the trip in 2019; Petersburg, meanwhile, hasn't been in 14 years.
The Vikings and Falcons are favored in their Class AA first-round matchups based on their seeding at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. The Trojans are in the No. 7 slot in Class AAA.
Frankfort battles Williamstown first on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. Petersburg plays at the same time on Wednesday against Charleston Catholic, and Hampshire takes the court against North Marion a little later that day at 1 p.m.
No. 4 Frankfort (14-3) vs. No. 5 Williamstown (16-3)
The Falcons and Yellow Jackets are both back in the state tournament after a brief hiatus.
Frankfort took just a year off, last making it in 2019, the second of back-to-back trips to the semifinals in Abby Beeman's junior and senior seasons.
Those runs ended with losses to eventual state champions North Marion and Fairmont Senior, who both moved up to Class AAA in West Virginia's new four-class system.
Williamstown hasn't been since 2017, but it was a memorable trip. Seeded No. 6 in Class A, the Yellow Jackets upset Tucker County and Wheeling Central to make the final, where they fell to Huntington St. Joe.
Williamstown does have one state championship to its name, crushing Wheeling Central to win the 2003 title. The Yellow Jackets were also runners-up in 1999.
The matchup will feature two squads with talented backcourts.
Frankfort's Marié Perdew, who is good for at least 20 points on most nights, is complemented on the outside by point guard Halley Smith — an ardent ball-handler and tenacious defender — and Larae Grove, who is developing into a consistent third scoring target.
Williamstown is led offensively by Jayla Wiseman. Point guard Nicole Reynolds fills the role as the primary ball-handler and distributor. In the paint, Sophia Folwell will be pitted up against the Falcons' Izzy Layton.
To get here, Frankfort fell to Petersburg, 64-47, in the sectional finals before punching its ticket with a 60-48 win at Trinity. Williamstown took a similar route, falling to Parkersburg Catholic, the top seed in Class AA, later beating St. Mary's on the road 51-48 to take the region.
No. 3 Petersburg (14-1) vs. No. 6 Charleston Catholic (9-4)
The Vikings' return to Charleston has been a long time coming.
With lopsided playoff wins over Frankfort and Braxton County, Petersburg will take to the Civic Center floor for the first time since 2007.
Not too long ago, the Vikings were one of the better programs in Class AA. During a four-year run beginning in 2002, they fell in the state championship game to James Monroe (2002), Winfield (2004) and Magnolia (2005).
The Irish are in similar territory, having beaten Parkersburg Catholic in the 2007 Class A title and finishing second three other times, but in the last two years, they failed to qualify for the year-end tournament altogether.
On the court, the two teams have similar styles, too. Both teams pride themselves on their defense, particularly their full-court pressure.
Charleston Catholic was stifling on that end in its play-in game last week, forcing Roane County to commit 39 turnovers and shoot a paltry 6 of 38 from the field to win the Region IV co-final 53-22.
Hannah Rahin, who was a freshman the last time the Irish made the dance in 2018, tallied a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds against Roane. Claire Mullen added 13 points, and Sydney Bolles was a beast in the paint with 16 rebounds and four blocked shots.
However, offense has been a struggle at times for Charleston Catholic — the team averages only 46 points a game on that end.
Petersburg has been explosive on both ends of the floor all year.
The Vikings are riding a nine-game winning streak after they suffered their lone loss to Frankfort in March. During that run they've averaged 69.3 points a game and allowing just 45.1.
Petersburg is led by Jenna Burgess, an athletic do-it-all forward who seems to be coming into her own at the right time. The senior scored 29 points against the Falcons in the section final and 27 in the previous playoff round versus Moorefield.
Yet, depth may be the Vikings' strongest weapon. Any of Burgess, Kayla Lantz, Mickala Taylor, Mackenzie Kitzmiller, Carley Turner, Kym Minnich and Kennedy Kaposy have the potential to get double figures on any night.
No. 7 Hampshire (11-4) vs. No. 2 North Marion (13-0)
Trojans head coach Julieanne Buckley and senior leader Gracie Fields were both adamant after beating Weir in the co-regional final that this season's trip to Charleston will be a better showing than their last.
Due to a combination of inexperience and injuries, two of their best players were knocked out in the week leading up to the state tournament in 2019. Hampshire was blown out 81-19 by Parkersburg — the eventual Class AAA champions.
That team was more of a cinderella story, and though this one has all the tools to make a run, the Trojans couldn't have asked for a more difficult draw.
North Marion — winners of the 2009, '10 and '11 titles in Class AAA and the 2018 crown in AA — is undefeated and averages 73 points a game, the best mark in any of the four classes.
When the teams met during the regular season, Hampshire's defense did have success, holding the Huskies' powerful offense well below their season average in a 57-37 loss.
In order to pull off the upset Wednesday, the Trojans will need the same effort defensively, and the offense must find a way to survive North Marion's patented full-court press.
Against Keyser in the co-region final, the Huskies forced the Golden Tornado into 32 turnovers to win 92-50. Five different players finished in double figures.
Sophomore sensation Oliva Toland is a matchup nightmare as a long 5-foot-10 guard that can step out and drain it from the parking lot. She leads the Huskies at 21 points a game.
Karlie Denham is second scoring 14.7 a game, followed by Katlyn Carson (12.9) and Emma Freels (9.8).
Hampshire will turn to underclass guards Izzy Blomquist and Hannah Ault to try and break the press, with Fields as another capable ball-handler in the open court.
If the Trojans can reliably get the ball over half-court, they do have the size advantage with 6' Ellen Keaton at center.
