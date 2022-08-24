SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort and Hampshire played to a 4-4 draw in Short Gap on Tuesday evening.
Braxton Pyles and Cam Lynch scored two goals apiece for Frankfort, which out-shot Hampshire, 9-7, and had five more corners, 6-1. Falcons keeper Jake Layton, a sophomore, made 10 saves.
The two squads were level at 2-all at the intermission. Pyles notched the Falcons’ first goal, assisted by Hayden Whetsel, on a header at the 26:40 mark. He scored a second goal in the half on a tap-in two minutes later, assisted by Lynch.
Lynch notched both of Frankfort’s second-half goals, both unassisted. Statistics for Hampshire were not made available.
Frankfort hosts Berkeley Springs in a boys/girls doubleheader at home on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Frankfort 6, Preston 0
KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Frankfort opened the season with a dominating victory at Preston on Saturday.
Carson Adams led the way with a two-goal outburst. Lynch, Pyles, Levi Sgaggero and Stephen Shambaugh scored one goal apiece.
