SHORT GAP, W.Va. — The Frankfort and Petersburg matchup Tuesday was as much a track meet as it was a boxing match.
Glance away for an instant and risk missing the arrival of a fast break or someone crashing to the floor for a loose ball. Felicitously, the bout went the full 12 rounds.
With the score even at 53 with 28 seconds left, Falcons guard Larae Grove played the role of hero, breaking the tie with a pair of free throws. Petersburg's equalizer attempts came up short on the other end, and Frankfort held on for a nail-biting 55-53 triumph.
"I think both teams played very hard, played very well," Falcons head coach Mike Miller said. "It's hard on the ticker, but hats off to them. And for our girls for showing resilience, and staying the course and keeping their wits about them.
"We remember last year in the sectional championship. We knew they didn't lose anybody. We knew that they were coming in here gunning for us, and we were prepared for it. ... I'm kind of glad we didn't have any games for a while so we could focus solely on them and not overlook another team.
"They gave us everything we wanted."
With the win in a rematch of last season's sectional title game, which Frankfort won 44-38, the Falcons improved to 7-1. Petersburg fell to 5-1.
In a mirror of last season's heartbreak, the Vikings' defeat this time around wasn't for a lack of chances.
After Grove's makes, a Mckenzie Kitzmiller baseline jumper hit the side of the backboard. Frankfort forward Arin Lease left the door open by missing the front end of a one-and-one with 8.3 seconds left, but Jenna Burgess' last-ditch jumper missed the mark.
"You've got to credit the effort from both sides, that was a heck of a ballgame from both teams," Petersburg head coach Jon Webster said. "Frankfort just made one more play than us, and that's the difference in a one-possession game."
Marié Perdew continued her dominance on the offensive end with a game-high 23 points — 16 after halftime.
Before she got going following the intermission, Perdew was held without a basket in the second quarter, scoring only one point at the charity stripe. Earlier this season, the Falcons likely would've been in trouble with the talented junior not finding the bottom of the net.
Perdew's teammates rose to the occasion, namely Izzy Layton. The senior forward tallied seven points during the second frame to pick up the slack, she finished with 12.
"We knew that they were going to put their best on (Perdew), so we tried to get some other girls involved and just let the game come to Marié," Miller said. "Izzy Layton stepped up huge, and what a time for her to play her best career game because it was definitely needed."
Although Petersburg's second-quarter defense was the finest anyone has demonstrated against Perdew all year, the Falcons led at halftime 25-24.
Halley Smith finished with 10 points and Grove added eight, as Frankfort seems to be improving day-to-day.
"It was a good team win," Miller said, "and we're starting to find the necessary pieces that we need to do what we need to do."
Burgess and Kayla Lantz paced Petersburg on the offensive end with 15 and 13 points, respectively, but it was an aggregate effort that kept the Vikings within striking distance.
Eight different Petersburg girls scored, compared to five Falcons. Mickala Taylor tallied eight points, Kym Minnich finished with seven and Kennedy Kaposy chipped in four off the bench. Kaposy was all over the court on the defensive end, and she was instrumental in shutting down Perdew as her man-to-man defender in the second quarter.
The Vikings as a whole played with gallantry, negating every Frankfort run to give themselves a shot at a road win over Class AA's No. 4 squad.
"Our girls play incredibly hard every night. That's just something that is who we are," Webster said. "That's just something that whenever I took over, and my assistants with me, for the last four years that's been what we preached. That you have to play hard, that has to be constant, and then the other things can start to fall into place.
"That's a nightly expectation, that's a practice expectation, that's where it starts with us. And then it's just a matter of if you play hard, you're going to be in the game."
Frankfort looked like it would pull away for good in the third quarter when it went on a 10-0 run to make it 37-27. And again in the fourth, when Perdew gave the team from Short Gap a 49-41 edge after a clutch transition 3-pointer.
Yet Petersburg was resilient, chipping away with six straight points to cut the deficit to two late in the fourth.
The Vikings' full-court press was a thorn in the Falcons' side, forcing several turnovers in crunch time to steal possessions and get Petersburg back in the game. If not for a series of timeouts by Miller to settle his girls, the wheels might have fallen off entirely.
"I thought they were trying to give the game away there several times," Miller said. "I'm glad I saved all those timeouts. I get criticized by my fellow coaches for saving them all the time, but we really needed them tonight to get them calmed down and to get them to relax a little bit."
Perdew immediately responded on the other end by putting back her own miss to give Frankfort a 51-47 lead with 2:45 left, and she scored again to extend the lead to six once more.
Burgess rattled home a 3 from the top of the key to cut the Vikings' deficit to 53-51 with 46.9 seconds left, later tying the game with a steal and a score on a fast break. But the effort and intensity proved to be fruitless when Grove came up big on the line, and Petersburg didn't execute in response. The result is another Frankfort win in the sectional series.
The rematch will be at Petersburg on April 1.
In the junior varsity game, the Vikings won 49-29 behind 12 points each from Abby Alt and Braylee Corbin. Lara Bittinger topped the Falcons with six points.
Frankfort plays tonight at Robert C. Byrd at 7:45 p.m. and faces Keyser at home on Friday at 7 p.m.
Petersburg is at Moorefield on Thursday at 7 p.m.
