SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort made 9 of 11 fourth-quarter foul shots, and Petersburg hit just 10 of 26 for the game as the Falcons came through in the Class AA, Region 2, Section I semifinals, 52-40, on Tuesday night.
Frankfort (4-16) faces Moorefield (8-13) in the section title game at Petersburg High School on Friday at 7 p.m.
“Down the stretch, our free-throw shooting is what made the difference,” Frankfort head coach Scott Slider said. “This is only win number four, and now we get to play in sectional championship to see who gets to host the regional game.”
Frankfort maintained a lead after every quarter — 16-15 after the first period, 28-23 at the half and 37-29 after three. During the second half, in which the Falcons held a 24-17 edge, Petersburg made just 3 of 11 tries from the line.
A trio of Frankfort scorers finished in double figures, led by Cam Layton with 15 — Layton was a perfect 8 for 8 at the line. Tyson Spencer tallied 13 points, and Cam Lynch ended with 11.
Slade Saville tallied a game-high 16 points for Petersburg, Trace Rohrbaugh ended with 10 and Ian Vanmeter scored nine.
Petersburg made six three-pointers: Vanmeter and Rohrbaugh made a pair, and Saville and Bumby Vanmeter drilled one each. Frankfort hit four treys: Lynch buried two, and Layton and Spencer made one apiece.
Frankfort now turns to Moorefield, who the Falcons split with in two regular-season meetings this year. Win or lose, both teams will advance to region co-finals for a chance to make the state tournament in Charleston, West Virginia.
“I think it’s gonna be a good matchup,” Slider said. “I don’t think either one of us have a huge advantage. It’s just like tonight’s game.”
Pendleton 65 Pocahontas Co. 23
FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Cole Day scored a game-high 20 points as Pendleton cruised past Pocahontas County on Tuesday in Class A Region II Section 2 semifinal action.
Day knocked down seven shots from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers, and 4 of 5 at the free-throw line. Day was one of three Wildcats in double figures, with Clayton Kisamore adding 15 and Jacob Beachler scoring 10. Brayden McClanahan tacked on nine points.
Pendleton led by eight, 14-6, at the end of one before Kisamore tallied nine points in the second quarter to pace the Wildcats to a 31-14 halftime advantage.
Day added eight in the third and the Wildcats held Pocahontas to four points in the frame to lead 43-18 heading into the fourth, where Beachler recorded six of his points.
Pendleton (17-3) hosts Tygarts Valley tonight in the section final at 7 p.m.
