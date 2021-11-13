SHINNSTON, W.Va. — Luke Robinette’s lone completion to John Anderson led to Parker VanMeter’s three-yard touchdown run with 6:19 to play as No. 13 Frankfort upset fourth-seeded Lincoln 21-17 Friday night.
Two Peyton Clark first quarter touchdown runs of 39 and 10 yards helped Frankfort build a 14-0 lead that was cut to 14-3 right before halftime on a 25-yard Liam Gallegher field goal with 48 seconds left.
The third quarter belonged to Lincoln as the Cougars rallied to take a 17-14 lead.
The Cougars took advantage of good field position to start the second half after an unsportsmanlike penalty called on Frankfort at the end of the first half was assessed on the second half kickoff.
Lincoln scored on a nine-yard pass from Nick Keller to John Lopez with 8:52 to play in the third quarter.
The Cougars forced a three-and-out by Frankfort on the next series, then marched into the red zone before an end zone interception stopped the threat.
Frankfort was forced to punt again with Lincoln beginning at its own 49. The Cougars faced second and 13 from the Falcons 25 early in the fourth quarter when Keller hit Lopez at the two who turned and dove into the end zone. Gallegher’s extra point gave Lincoln its first lead at 17-14.
The Falcons responded on Robinette’s 32-yard pass to Anderson, who also had a first-half interception, to the Cougars 17. Two runs by VanMeter, one by Clark and another by Robinette, set up VanMeter’s scoring run with 6:19 to go. Joel Myers third extra point gave the Falcons a 21-17 lead.
Lincoln (8-3) benefitted from two pass interference penalties but their last chance ended from the Falcons’ 37 on an incompletion intended for Lopez.
The Falcons had 10 penalties for 100 yards, Lincoln had four for 40 going into the fourth.
Frankfort (7-4) advances to the quarterfinal where they will play No. 5 Poca (8-2), a 28-6 winner over No. 12 Liberty Raleigh, next week with date and time to be announced.
