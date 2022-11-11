SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort begins its playoff run tonight, and for the first time in three seasons, it’ll begin in Short Gap.
The Falcons (9-1), seeded No. 5 in Class AA, will play host to 12th-seeded Nicholas County (7-3) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Yet, the home atmosphere may be tempered by the torrential rain being called for from Tropical Storm Nicole, and the product on the field will likely be impacted as well.
“We’re excited to be in the playoffs,” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “To finish 9-1 has been really good, the kids have worked really hard. Hoping we can advance after Friday night.
“When you don’t have to travel, there’s nothing like it. They have to travel three-and-a-half hours. ... I know (the rain) is going to affect the crowd, but I’m hoping and pleading that people are going to come out and support the kids.”
Frankfort enters on a four-game win streak, the latest triumph a 32-14 victory over Keyser in the Mineral Bowl. The Falcons’ signature win is a 41-20 rout of Class AA No. 6 seed North Marion. Their lone loss was to the top team in Maryland’s Class 1A, Mountain Ridge, 36-0.
Of Nicholas County’s seven wins, just one was over a playoff team, a 24-21 victory over Lincoln on Sept. 15. Lincoln is the No. 11 seed in the Class AA playoffs.
Nicholas fell to Class AA No. 2 Independence (9-0), 58-7, and Class A No. 1 James Monroe (10-0), 21-7. Its other loss was to Oak Hill (5-5), 17-7, in its opener.
Both teams have styles crafted perfectly for inclement weather, as both offenses are run dominant and use a variation of the Wing-T.
The Falcons sport a more traditional set, with a mixture of pistol and under center, while Nicholas County operates out of the shotgun but with Wing-T blocking principles.
“They’re a good team,” Whiteman said. “They have some size and they do some things well. They run a little version of the Wing-T with some spread mixed in. They use a 5-2 defense. We feel like there are some things we’re going to be able to do well against them.”
Frankfort found success last week with its outside running game, spearheaded by John Anderson III, who exploded for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 12 rushes against Keyser.
Anderson’s increased workload on the ground comes after a rash of injuries to the Frankfort backfield. Landen Kinser and Rocky Fontenot are out for the year, and All-Area fullback Parker VanMeter is battling an injury.
VanMeter, who has 610 yards and 15 touchdowns this year, went down against North Marion and had just two carries against Keyser. He’s questionable for tonight.
If VanMeter is unable to go, Corbin Stone (26 carries, 158 yards) is his likely replacement.
“We have some injuries that are really killing us right now,” Whiteman said. “Hopefully, the people filing in will do a good job. ... We’ve got a good thing going, and it’s frustrating to have these injuries at this point in the season.”
Frankfort has been taking precautions in practice to prepare its players for the conditions, but it’s impossible to account for what will likely be a muddy grass surface in Short Gap.
If the field is too slippery, that could impact play calling.
“We practiced tonight with a wet ball,” Whiteman said Wednesday. “We dumped it in the water between every play, and I thought the boys did a good job with that. Hopefully, the rain won’t be a giant factor.
“I’m worried about the shape of the field. We like to get to the outside with some jet sweeps, so I’m hoping the field doesn’t have an impact on that.”
Nicholas County, coached by Gene Morris, is led by Kaleb Clark, who has more than 1,300 rushing yards. The team’s leading passer, Brycen Morristen, has only 312 yards and five touchdowns.
Given the squad’s reluctance to throw the football, it’s of little surprise Morris didn’t agree to switching the game to Saturday, which Frankfort offered to do.
Frankfort doesn’t air it out often, but its quarterback, Luke Robinette, has more than twice the passing yards than Morristen, completing 37 of 64 passes for 765 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.
Frankfort and Nicholas County have played twice previously, both in the playoffs. The Falcons won 26-20 in 2014 and 58-12 in 2019.
“They have a veteran coach, so they’re very similar in what they do,” Whiteman said. “I’ve been here coaching in all those games. We’ll be familiar with each other.”
The winner will take on the victor of No. 4 Scott (9-1) and No. 13 East Fairmont (7-3) in the state quarterfinals.
