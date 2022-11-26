SHORT GAP, W.Va. — For the first time since 2014, Frankfort will host a state semifinal game when it welcomes Herbert Hoover tonight at 7:30 p.m.
The fifth-seeded Falcons (11-1) defeated No. 4 Scott, 41-6, last week, while ninth-seeded Herbert Hoover (9-2) took out Class AA No. 1 seed Winfield, 27-26, with a last-second score in the quarterfinals.
Frankfort and Herbert Hoover have played once before in 2009, when the Falcons routed Hoover, 42-16, in Short Gap in head coach Kevin Whiteman’s first playoff game. It was Whiteman’s second season at the helm.
The semifinal appearance is Frankfort’s fourth all-time, as, in addition to their 2014 trip, the Falcons made the Final Four in 1994 and 2009.
Against Scott, Frankfort boasted a pair of 100-yard rushers, as Tyrique Powell gained 132 yards and two scores on nine carries, and Luke Robinette accumulated 129 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
With the pair’s two-touchdown performances, the Falcons join Fort Hill as the only area schools with three players that have 10 or more touchdowns this season (Parker VanMeter 16, Powell 10, Robinette 10).
Powell leads the Falcons with 748 yards, followed by VanMeter (676), Robinette (508) and John Anderson III (419 yards). Robinette has completed 38 of 69 passes for 779 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.
Frankfort averages 35.2 points per game and allows 13.3. Herbert Hoover scores 43.4 points a game and gives up 20.2.
Herbert Hoover is riding a nine-game winning streak after an 0-2 start. The Huskies lost to Scott, 34-19, in their opener — their only common opponent with Frankfort this year.
Hoover was stopped by Winfield, 19-14, the following week before rattling off a series of wins, the latest an upset of top-seeded Winfield. The Huskies defeated Clay County, 63-26, on the road in their first-round bout.
Hoover is led by dual-threat quarterback Dane Hatfield. On the ground, he’s rushed for 1,422 yards and 24 touchdowns on 191 carries, and he’s completed 83 of 138 passes for 1,357 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
His top targets are Levi Paxton (27 catches, 494 yards, seven touchdowns), Jacob Burns (17 receptions, 320 yards, six scores) and Brayden Jones (nine grabs, 184 yards, two touchdowns).
Paxton is also Hoover’s kicker and he has converted 60 extra points.
Rocco Frye is Hoover’s second-leading rusher with 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns on 139 carries. Randy Hughard has 584 yards and nine scores on 101 totes.
The Frankfort defense allows just 205.3 yards per game, led by Robinette, VanMeter and Chase Snyder.
Robinette has 70 tackles and three interceptions, VanMeter has 66 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and a sack, and Snyder has 64 tackles with 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
