SHORT GAP, W.Va. — While Maryland schools wait another week to get their seasons underway, West Virginia moves into Week 7 with all of the area teams in action tonight.
Keyser looks to make it two wins in a row in the only matchup pitting area teams against one another, as the Golden Tornado host Petersburg at Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley.
The remaining four area teams had to shuffle their schedules due to changes in the West Virginia COVID metrics map.
Frankfort, who had a road game against Elkins Saturday afternoon, hosts North Marion in a Class AA matchup of one-loss teams.
Hampshire was supposed to travel to Hedgesville this evening, but will instead travel west to take on East Fairmont at historic East-West Stadium.
East Hardy was set to host Pendleton, but will instead travel to Tucker County.
Moorefield, who was supposed to play at Williamstown, hosts Herbert Hoover at 7:30 p.m., while the other four games featuring area teams kick off at 7 p.m.
North Marion (5-1) at Frankfort (6-1)
Frankfort intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble, and Jansen Moreland rushed for 103 yards as the Falcons defeated Petersburg, 42-20, at Frankfort Stadium.
Moreland, who had 14 carries, scored on a 7-yard run to open the scoring and a 3-yard plunge to close the first-half, as the Falcons led 28-6 at halftime.
Logan Kinser added 69 yards on nine rushes and Andy Westfall had four carries for 61 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown run. Luke Robinette had an 80-yard interception return to close the Frankfort scoring.
North Marion enters Frankfort tonight riding a four-game win streak, including back-to-back wins over Chapmanville and Lewis County by a combined score of 78-8.
As the current West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Class AA point rankings stand, No. 2 Frankfort will close out the regular season with teams in the top seven, as North Marion sits at No. 6, next week's opponent Oak Glen is third and Mineral County rival Keyser sits at No. 7.
The Falcons and North Marion meet for the first time since 2013, when Frankfort won 35-13.
Petersburg (4-2) at Keyser (5-2)
Gavin Root connected with Sammy Bradfield on three touchdown passes and the quarterback rushed in for another while throwing for nearly 300 yards as Keyser used a pair of second-half onside kick recoveries to defeat Jefferson, 63-44, at home last week.
Root's three scores to Bradfield came on the same play, a weakness in the Jefferson defense spotted by head coach Derek Stephen on game film. The touchdowns came on passes of 59, 40 and 51 yards, and Root scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter to finish with four scores.
With the Golden Tornado trailing 30-28, they elected to attempt an onside kick with Jefferson's offense on a roll in the first half. Keyser recovered and scored a few plays later on a 3-yard run from Zion Powell. The Tornado attempted a deeper onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, but the ball trickled off a defender and Keyser recovered — scoring a couple of plays thereafter on a Drae Allen 21-yard run.
Allen finished with 150 yards on 19 carries. Root was 14 of 18 for 290 yards with 11 carries for 76 yards — his top receiver, Bradfield, had six receptions for 169 yards. Powell added 165 yards with seven catches for 96 and 14 carries for 69.
Cody Nuzum led Petersburg — ranked No. 7 in the WVSSAC Class A points standings — in its loss to Frankfort last week, throwing 7 of 12 for 101 yards and gaining 70 yards rushing with a touchdown. Peyton Day added 11 carries for 57 yards and a 1-yard touchdown run and Jacob Perez had one carry, a 40-yard touchdown.
After a two-year break from the Petersburg-Keyser matchup, the Tornado won last year's contest 59-0.
Hampshire (2-5) at East Fairmont (1-6)
The Trojans, No. 24 in Class AAA, have dropped three straight after winning two in a row to get to 2-2 on the season. Hampshire fell in a tightly-contested affair with Berkeley Springs last week, 41-34.
East Fairmont, who is rated No. 31 in Class AA, has also lost three in a row after winning its first game of the season. The Bees have scored 14 points in each of their last three games, including a 22-14 loss at home to Tolsia last week.
East Hardy (4-1) at Tucker County (1-3)
East Hardy, No. 8 in Class A, is coming off a bye with a two-game win streak following a 21-2 win over Trinity Christian on Oct. 11 and a 40-7 takedown of Pocahontas County nine days prior.
Tucker County was originally scheduled to play Gilmer County tonight before COVID forced the cancellation of the contest. The Mountain Lions, who are No. 34 in Class A and lost three straight to start the year, faced a three-week break due to COVID before getting their first win of the season last week over Hundred, 62-6.
The Cougars have won six of the previous seven matchups with Tucker, winning last year 46-14 after falling to the Mountain Lions in 2018, 21-12.
Herbert Hoover (2-1) at Moorefield (2-2)
The Yellow Jackets' season has been marred by COVID, playing just one game since Sept. 18 after a positive virus test from “an individual associated with Moorefield High School and the Moorefield High School football team,” according to Hardy County Schools.
Two weeks ago, Moorefield fell to Ritchie County, 28-21, and the Yellow Jackets' game last week at home against Philip Barbour was canceled after Barbour County moved to the orange in the COVID metrics map.
This will be Herbert Hoover's second game this week after defeating Man, 42-12, on Tuesday. Herbert Hoover's season didn't start until Oct. 9 due to COVID.
Moorefield is ranked No. 22 in Class A, while Herbert Hoover is 19th in AA.
