Frankfort and Keyser will both host first-round West Virginia Class AA playoff games on Sunday.
Maybe.
If they can play, the Falcons (7-1), seeded third, will host No. 14 Independence (5-2) at Frankfort Stadium beginning at 5 p.m. and Keyser (7-2), the seventh seed, will welcome No. 10 North Marion (6-3) to Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Both games depend on next Saturday’s COVID-19 education map. Mineral County, which remained red on Saturday’s most recent map, must be green, yellow or gold for the games to be held. Orange or red will force forfeitures and allow Independence and North Marion to advance to the quarterfinals.
In all, there are up to 12 games that could be played, canceled or some combination of both — on Sunday depending on Saturday’s map.
Keyser’s last game was a 53-21 victory — its third straight — at John Marshall on Oct. 30. Frankfort defeated North Marion 36-19 at home in its last game on Oct. 23.
Moorefield and East Hardy are definitely in the playoffs and both Class A schools will have to travel.
The Yellow Jackets (4-2) earned their playoff berth by winning 24-9 at Hampshire Friday evening. Moorefield, the ninth seed, visits Pendleton County (5-2) at 7:30 p.m. The Wildcats beat East Hardy 21-14 last week to improve their seeding and become a host at No. 8. The game will be a rematch of last season’s opening round playoff contest won by the Wildcats 26-7.
No. 14 East Hardy (5-2) will visit third-seeded Doddridge County (6-1) in another rematch on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. The Bulldogs defeated the Cougars in the playoffs last season in a home quarterfinal game, 21-6, on their way to the state title game where they fell to Wheeling Central.
On Friday against the Trojans (2-8), Moorefield relied on its defense and the running of Matthew Jenkins, who scored three touchdowns — two in the third quarter — and a fourth quarter field goal by Atikilt Tamiru to win 24-9.
Hampshire’s Nevin Ludwick scored on a short touchdown run and Christian Hicks booted a field goal.
To see the complete playoff pairings for all classes, go to https://wvmetronews.com/2020/11/07/wvssac-releases-official-state-football-playoff-pairings/.
