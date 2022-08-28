KEYSER, W.Va. — The start of the cross country season kicked off for many local schools on Tuesday as Keyser, Frankfort, Tucker County and Pendleton County took to the course.
Frankfort and Tucker split the meet with Frankfort winning the boys race and Tucker winning the girls race. Frankfort returns a boys team that is the defending state runner-up and looking for a state title this year, while Tucker’s girls look to improve from their fourth place finish at the state meet with a solid core of returning girls including All-State Katie Hicks and Erin Chambers that finished 14th at the state meet in 2021.
In the girls race, Chambers and Hicks set the pace early and never looked back. Chambers led the Tucker girls winning the meet in 22:07. Her teammate Hicks finished close behind in a time of 22:52.
Keyser’s Averi Everline started her season strong making a push to return to the state meet with her third-place finish in a time of 23:43.
Tucker’s strength was shown with teammates Addie Moats and Hannah Hardy finishing in fourth and fifth in times of 24:21 and 25:44, respectively. Frankfort placed the next three runners across the line with Paisley Raines in sixth, Addison Tharp in seventh and Olivia Reineke in eighth with times of 26:40, 26:51 and 29:11, respectively.
Tucker’s Brianna Gooden finished in ninth place in a time of 29:11, which helped the team to a low score of 21 points and to the victory. Keyser’s Maddie Harvey rounded out the top 10 to finish in a time of 29:28.
In the boys race, the Keyser boys dominated the individual places. Their lack of a fifth runner prevented them from scoring as a team. Keyser’s Griffin Paugh took the lead early and cruised to the strong victory in a time of 18:18.
Teammate Trenton Denne took the runner-up spot in a time of 19:16. Pendleton’s Senior Gage Sites-Woods took the third-place finish in a time of 20:11, holding off a surging Logan Hetrick from Keyser who finished in a time of 20:12.
Frankfort’s Will McKenzie finished in fifth place in a time of 20:24 to lead the Falcons to their victory. Tucker took the next two places with freshman Cameron Judy and freshman Nate Ricottilli finishing in sixth and seventh place in times of 20:36 and 20:53, respectively.
Frankfort’s Darius Gray took eigth place in a time of 21:48, and Pendleton’s Titus Nulph took ninth in a time of 21:55. With another display of youthful promise, Tucker freshman Alex Boyles rounded out the top 10 with a time of 21:58.
There is much to look forward to this season as the area schools continue on their paths toward success at the state meet. Keyser performed on Saturday at the Knight’s Relay, while Frankfort heads to Lock Haven over Labor Day weekend.
Frankfort excels at University Invite
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If people haven’t heard about Frankfort’s boys team yet, on Tuesday Frankfort made a statement across the Mid-Atlantic by giving nationally-ranked University a battle to the finish.
Frankfort took a group of boys and a couple girls to compete in the University Invitational held at University High School in Morgantown.
The Frankfort boys finished second. University scored 22 points, Frankfort 33 points and Morgantown took third with 85 points. The 11-point difference between Frankfort and University was the closest any West Virginia school has been to University in the past three years.
University’s Ryan Blohm took the meet by separating from Frankfort’s Garrett Ferguson over the last quarter mile to finish in a time of 15:55. Garrett Ferguson took runner-up in a time of 16:12.
University took the next two places with Drew Zundell taking third and Jacob West finishing fourth place.
Frankfort’s Kent Niland finished in fifth place in a time of 16:29. University’s Gavin Whorton finished in sixth place, while Frankfort’s Luke Duncan took seventh place in a time of 16:36. University’s Tyler Umbright finished in eighth place and was followed closely by Frankfort’s Ryan Hughes in ninth place in a time of 17:01 and Landyn Sell in 10th place in a time of 17:03.
Frankfort’s Zane Nelson finished in 19th place in a time of 18:18, and Frankfort’s Timothy Umstead finished in 24th place in a time of 18:51. Frankfort’s Aden Raines finished up the Frankfort runs in a 28th-place finish in a time of 19:31.
In the girls race, Morgantown won a close battle with University and Buckhannon-Upshur.
The meet showcased much of the state’s top talented female racers including returning all-state performers in Class A, AA, and AAA. Defending Class A state champion Alexis Lamb from Doddridge won the meet with a stellar performance in a time of 18:30.
Frankfort’s returning Class AA state runner-up Addison Lease battled some nagging soreness to finish in 15th place in a time of 22:39. Frankfort’s Brooke Jacobs finished in 18th place in a time of 23:10.7.
