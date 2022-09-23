SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort will look to avenge its loss to Northern last year on Friday night, and the Huskies will hope for a repeat.
Frankfort rolled into Accident with a 4-0 record in 2021, much like this year, but Northern stunned the unblemished Falcons with a 28-6 drubbing. The Huskies’ superior line play, on both sides of the ball, proved to be the difference.
The battle along the line of scrimmage seems to be more even this time around. For two programs that showcase a lot of the same characteristics — power running, quality coaching and attention to detail — Friday’s meeting could be one for the books.
At least one coach is hoping it isn’t.
“I’m hoping it’s similar to last year,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “They came up here 4-0, we pulled away toward the end. Hopefully, it’s that kind of game again.
“I do think they’re a little better than they were last year. They score some points, we’re going to have to be good defensively and score points ourselves to have a chance.”
Frankfort owns an all-time 16-5 edge in the series; however, Northern has won 4 of 6. The Huskies’ triumph last year ended a two-game winning streak by the Falcons in the head-to-head.
In one of the best two-week spans in program history, Northern defeated Frankfort and Keyser in consecutive weeks — both were ranked No. 1 in the WVSSAC Class AA point standings at the time.
This year, Frankfort again enters with a 4-0 record, having outscored its opposition 174-17 over that span. The Falcons, ranked No. 3 in the Area Top 5, have been dominant on both sides of the ball, averaging 372 yards of offense and limiting opponents to just 143.3.
With a chance at revenge, Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman and his team are chomping at the bit to prevent a repeat of last season.
“We’re excited, Northern is always a big challenge for us,” Whiteman said. “I can assure you they’ll be ready to play. Phil does a wonderful job every year, as do his coaches, of getting their kids to play hard for all 48 minutes.”
The key for Frankfort is obvious: Get its talented backfield in space. Last week, the Falcons had five rushers eclipse 50 yards on the ground in Luke Robinette, Parker VanMeter, Tyrique Powell, Landen Kinser and Jacob Nething.
“They just physically beat us last year, they did a really good job,” Whiteman said. “They put it to us. Our line this year, we’re coming along. There’s a few young ones in there, they’re getting better each day.”
“I think it’s more even this year,” Carr said of the line play. “They’re better up front. We’ve been getting better, we’re still young. Should be interesting to see how it’s going to go. With the way they’re scoring points, we’re going to need to keep them off the field.”
Frankfort has added more consistency in its passing attack, which could keep Northern honest.
Robinette and wide receiver John Anderson III have connected on big plays with regularity, as Anderson has hauled in seven passes for 309 yards — more than 44 yards per catch — and two TDs.
Robinette, meanwhile, has been efficient completing 13 of 22 passes for 375 yards, three scores and no interceptions.
Frankfort’s running game is averaging 8.6 yards a carry, and its aerial attack yields 28.8 yards a completion. If Northern can’t limit big plays, then it’s going to be a long night for the Huskies on the road.
“You always want to have the ability to throw the ball and make big plays,” Whiteman said. “The good thing is we have multiple weapons. We get the ball in four or five people’s hands, and it makes it difficult to key on one guy.”
In addition to the line of scrimmage, another area of concern for Frankfort is its lack of close-game experience. The Falcons’ tightest game is a 28-0 rout at Washington two weeks ago.
Yet, Whiteman isn’t too worried. Frankfort won a thriller over Keyser in overtime last year, downed favored Lincoln on the road in the playoffs and nearly won a thriller at Poca in the state quarterfinals.
The Falcons’ seniors, namely Robinette, VanMeter, Anderson and Chase Snyder, won’t back down from a challenge on Friday night.
“These kids I have, the older kids have played in big games. Overtime games, playoff games,” Whiteman said. “If the game is close in the fourth quarter, I have total confidence in all the kids.”
Northern, meanwhile, enters the matchup with a 2-1 record, having clubbed Pennsylvania schools Albert Gallatin and Mount Union in back-to-back contests after a loss to top-ranked Fort Hill to begin the season.
The Huskies impressed last week, pounding Mount Union to the tune of 515 yards and seven touchdowns. Kyle Broadwater and Ethan Sebold were unstoppable with performances in excess of 180 rushing yards, and Kellen Hinebaugh finished with 129 yards on the ground himself.
There’s little doubt that Northern will present the toughest test Frankfort’s defense has seen so far this season.
“We’ve kind of got three types of backs,” Carr said. “Sebold is your power-fullback type back, though it’s not like he’s slow. He’s more of your thunder. A lot of speed in Broadwater. Kellen is long-legged and glides a lot. All three can catch the ball out of the backfield.”
Sebold in particular has impressed after having his junior season hampered by an injury he sustained against Moorefield. With Sebold struggling physically, Northern followed suit with three straight losses after a three-game winning streak.
In 2022, a healthy Sebold has rushed for 348 yards and three touchdowns on 46 carries. His 116 yards per game average through three contests ranks second in the area behind only Petersburg’s Peyton Day (119.3).
Northern may have dominated Frankfort a season ago, but Carr knows the Huskies can’t go in expecting the same.
“They’re a good football team,” he said. “There’s a reason they’re 4-0. We have to go in there with the same mindset we did last year. Coach Whiteman will have his kids ready to play. We’ve had a good week of practice, we just have to go out and play.”
If Frankfort does come out on top, it will be the Falcons’ first 5-0 start in two years when they finished 7-1 and were the No. 3 team entering the Class AA playoffs before being eliminated by the COVID map.
“We just know it’s going to be a physical game,” Whiteman said. “They play a similar game as us. We just know, when you play Northern, they’re going to be well-coached and disciplined.”
