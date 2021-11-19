POCA, W.Va. — For Frankfort to continue its miraculous turnaround with a quarterfinal victory this afternoon, it’ll need to enact some revenge.
The Falcons head deep into the Mountain State to take on Poca, a rematch of a 1994 state semifinal matchup that ended one of the school from Short Gap’s best seasons to date.
In that game, heralded 5-foot-7, 165-pound running back Jimmy Cook rushed for 241 yards and two scores to lead the Dots to a 28-0 win and a trip to the state championship, which they would win.
With momentum at their side, the No. 13 Falcons (7-4) hope their meeting with the fifth-ranked Dots (8-2) is different 27 years later.
“It’s gonna be a challenge,” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “They’re 8-2 for a reason. We’re gonna have our work cut out for us. We’ve had a good week of practice. We feel good about going down there and getting the victory Saturday.”
The matchup with Poca is not unlike the Falcons’ previous one with No. 4 Lincoln a week ago.
Physically, Frankfort was undermanned as it’s been all season with an undersized line. Despite their deficiencies, the Falcons showed heart and battled to a 21-17 upset after a go-ahead touchdown run by Parker VanMeter in the fourth quarter.
Poca presents those same obstacles. Still, Whiteman likes his guys. They’ve done it before and they can do it again.
“If you look on paper and you look at the size, they have a lot of size up front,” the 12th-year coach said. “My kids are going to battle. I know they’re going to give 48 minutes of Frankfort football. Sometimes that size doesn’t equal a big win. I’m confident with the kids I have and I’m confident in their determination.
“Heart and determination go a long way.”
Frankfort has been through the wringer this year. The Falcons opened the year with a 19-0 victory over Moorefield as part of a 4-0 start. Then came the rough patch.
A surprise loss to Northern, 28-6, was followed by a loss to the No. 2 team in Maryland’s Class 1A Mountain Ridge, 48-13, and a narrow defeat to Spring Mills, 21-20.
After splitting with Elkins and North Marion, Frankfort ended the regular season by taking a must-win Mineral Bowl classic 41-35 over Keyser in overtime. It was the Falcons’ first triumph over the Golden Tornado since 2014.
Frankfort is no stranger to physical play. Whiteman believes that could pay dividends against Poca.
“We’ve been battle-tested,” he said. “We’ve been in some very tough physical football games. That helps prepare you for the playoffs. Anytime you have stiff competition throughout the year and face physical teams, it makes you better in the end.”
Poca employs a spread offense and on defense, it’s implemented both odd and even fronts at times this year. The Falcons have been preparing for both defensive formations.
The Dots may be best-known across the state for their 6-foot-5, 225-pound receiver and linebacker, Toby Payne, a Division 1 player. Payne is committed to Marshall among reported offers from Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Old Dominion.
Payne was ejected while on defense in Poca’s 28-6 victory over Liberty. Per the WVSSAC’s guidelines, ejected players are usually required to serve one-game suspensions following ejections.
However, the commission lifted the suspension on Tuesday. Poca head coach Seth Ramsey told the Gazette-Mail that the report filed to the WVSSAC had “inconsistencies,” something that could have factored in its decision to allow Payne to play.
Frankfort isn’t upset with the ruling, not in the slightest. It’d rather take out the Dots and deny them of their first state semifinal since 2003 with their best player.
“I’d rather go down and beat them at full strength than not at full strength,” Whiteman said. “He’s just a high school football player like everybody else. I can assure you that our kids aren’t intimidated by him. We know he’s going to make some plays.
“We have to prepare for Poca, we’re not preparing for Toby Payne. Our kids are not going to be intimidated by Toby Payne.”
The best way to stop Payne and the Poca offense? Keep them off the field.
With backs Peyton Clark, 916 yards and 13 TDs, VanMeter, 633 and eight, and Joel Myers, 479 and four, and quarterback Luke Robinette, 897 total yards and eight total TDs, that shouldn’t be a problem.
“We’re just gonna have to sustain drives and churn the block and prevent them from making big plays,” Whiteman said. “It’s gonna be very crucial that we can minimize mental errors like turnovers. If we can employ our strategy of breaking the huddle at 10 seconds and snapping with two, we’ll have a chance.
“When you’re a small school like ours with 32 kids total (in the program), most of our kids play offense and defense and special teams. We like using that play clock strategy to give them a little breather.”
Frankfort is not alone in its distinction of being one of the smallest schools in West Virginia’s Class AA. The Falcons are the second smallest — to Poca.
“I think it’s awesome,” Whiteman said. “We should be very proud of where we are, the two smallest and still playing. It says a lot about both teams and the kids they have.”
If Frankfort is fortunate enough to win the football game today, it will host a semifinal at Frankfort Stadium. No. 16 Fairmont Senior pulled the upset over top-seeded Hoover to open the playoffs and Friday night defeated No. 8 Robert C. Byrd 33-28.
The Falcons aren’t looking ahead, but it’s hard not to. The last time Frankfort hosted a semifinal, it crushed Westside, 49-16, in 2014 to make its first — and only — state title appearance.
“It’s very obvious that it’s a shot there, but we have to win first,” Whiteman said. “In 2014 we were fortunate enough to host one, and it was a great game and a great atmosphere.
“People don’t truly understand how tough it is to make the playoffs. A lot of people think it’s easy to win. Once you get there, it’s hard to advance.”
Before looking ahead, Frankfort still needs to take care of business against Poca this afternoon. In typical Whiteman fashion, the Falcons made a trip of their playoff run, making a stop at Mountaineer Field on Friday to practice on the way to Poca.
It may seem cliché, but Frankfort seems to be relishing the moment. Come this afternoon, though, it intends to win.
“I think we’re playing the best we’ve been playing right now,” Whiteman said. “You want to peak towards the end of the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.