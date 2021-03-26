KEYSER, W.Va. — As Frankfort point guard Brady Whitacre pulled the ball out to mid-court leading Keyser, 44-37, with 3:30 left, the finish line was finally in sight.
From then on, Frankfort expertly played keep-away, forcing the Golden Tornado to start fouling with the ball rotating around the perimeter like clockwork. Every time Keyser closed in for a trap, Whitacre tempered the pressure.
After coming up short six times in six tries to start 2021, Frankfort ended on top at last, besting Mineral County rival Keyser, 49-40, on Thursday.
"I thought our kids played very well," Falcons head coach Scott Slider said. "Always a great game because it's a county rival. I've seen weaker teams come out with a W, and it's because of the battle. It's like the Mineral Bowl twice in the regular season in basketball.
"We did a lot of the right things that we needed to do at the right time. Obviously, we did some wrong things too, which we try to correct every day in practice. But, overall we're really pleased with the way the kids played."
The cross-county squads lost a lot from their sectional final teams of a season ago, and the matchup is no longer a meeting with sectional implications. Still, bragging rights were on the line.
It was anyone's game after three quarters with Falcons up 34-32. Keyser had just dominated the third 17-8; however, Frankfort would snatch back the momentum immediately in the decider.
The Falcons kicked off the fourth with a 6-0 run on three straight post scores from seniors Jake Clark, Bryceton Daubenmire and Jansen Moreland. The teams then traded baskets until the 3:30 mark, and with no shot clock, all Frankfort had to do was hold onto the ball and make foul shots to collect its first win.
The Falcons hit just enough from the line, making 9 of 14 in the fourth, and Keyser couldn't rekindle its third-quarter magic to fall to 1-4.
"We did move the ball pretty decently, found the right open spots and so forth to get the ball to," Slider said. "They fouled us a little bit and put us on the line, that helped us a little bit too, but we were able to get the time off the clock to finish the ball game."
Clark led Frankfort with 12 points on five buckets and 2 for 4 from the stripe. Daubenmire also notched double figures at 10 points thanks to four buckets and drilling both free-throw opportunities.
Moreland added seven points, equalling Brock Robinette and Brady Whitacre for third on the squad.
Whitacre didn't convert a field goal all night — he was 7 for 10 from the line — but his intangibles made him Frankfort's most valuable asset on the floor. The senior is a true floor general despite being undersized at 5-foot-8.
On several defensive possessions, Whitacre called out Keyser's plays as they were happening, allowing his teammates to stamp out sequences before they developed. He clearly does his homework.
"He's like a student of the game," Slider said. "He's a baseball player through-and-through, but he's a great basketball player, he's got a great mind. I told him after one of the games earlier in the season that if things don't work out for him with baseball, he should coach basketball.
"There are many times I'm getting ready to say something, and he's calling it out. ... One of the best point guards I've had because he sees things ahead of time. It's not just offensively, he's seeing it defensively too.
"We'll go through that stuff in our pre-game the day before in practice preparing, 'Hey, this is what they'll do.' But he recognizes that stuff, and he's able to communicate it to the rest of the team."
On the other side of the scorers' table, Darrick Broadwater topped Keyser with seven field goals, two 3-pointers, for a game-high 18 points.
In addition to his offensive impact, the senior was instrumental in the Golden Tornado comeback with his length on the defensive end. Several times in the backcourt, Broadwater tipped lazy passes for steals, converting them into routine points. He scored nine of his points in the third.
Vito Amoruso was second with 10 points, making four baskets. Sammy Bradfield found the bottom of the net once, doing most of his damage at the line where he was 3 for 4 to end with five points.
Frankfort entered halftime with a lopsided 26-15 advantage. What the third quarter was for Keyser, the second was for the Falcons.
Trevor Seabolt had the only field goal of the quarter for Keyser, who was dominated 14-5 by Frankfort in the frame. The Falcons scored the first nine points of the second quarter to push ahead 21-11. The edge ballooned to 12 before Seabolt buried a 3-pointer off the bench.
In the Junior varsity game, the Golden Tornado won 44-24 thanks to 16 points from Seth Healy and 11 by Noah Broadwater. The Falcons were topped by David Holsinger's eight points.
Frankfort (1-6) now turns to a home meeting with Braxton County on Saturday at 2:30, when the team will look to keep the momentum going from its first victory of the season.
Keyser (1-4) will look to get back on track at Hampshire tonight at 7:30 p.m.
