KEYSER, W.Va. — In search of the game’s first run, Frankfort generated the go-ahead score without a hit.
Peyton Clark led off the seventh with a walk and stole second. With two outs, Clark swiped third, and the Keyser catcher’s throw wound up in left field to plate the go-ahead score.
Andrew Lynch retired the Tornado in order in the seventh for a 1-0 win to put Frankfort in the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 title game.
Lynch threw a complete-game shutout, allowing no runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Keyser starting arm Noah Broadwater was every bit as good in defeat as he surrendered one unearned run on three hits with eight Ks and a free pass in seven frames of work.
Lynch, Tyler White and Brady Wilson all singled for the Falcons’ three hits. Seth Healy, Caden Youngblood and Patrick Liller notched multiple hits. Frankfort made no errors and Keyser made two.
The Falcons (11-12) will play the winner of No. 5 Keyser (14-8) and Grafton for the section title on Thursday. Keyser’s elimination game with Grafton is Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Grafton beat Berkeley Springs, 5-4, to stave off elimination on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.