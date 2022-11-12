SHORT GAP W.Va. — On a cold and rainy night at Frankfort Stadium, No. 3 Frankfort shut out Nicholas County 14-0 in its playoff opener on Friday.
The Falcons (10-1) finished with 184 yards of offense. The Grizzlies (7-4) combined for 155 yards of offense.
“I tell them all the time they’re relentless, resilient, and they battle through a lot of adversity,” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said.
The Falcons got the ball first and picked up several first downs. From the Grizzlies 35, quarterback Luke Robinette made one cut to his right and was gone for a touchdown.
Then the rain came down heavy, especially in the second quarter. It affected Nicholas County early on. It fumbled four times in the first half including twice on one play.
“There were a lot of things we planned to do that we didn’t do,” Whiteman said of the weather’s impact. “I think the rain was a giant factor tonight.”
On their second play of the game, the Grizzlies fumbled twice and recovered it both times. A running back fumbled and a lineman recovered it about 15 yards downfield.
He fumbled and another teammate fell on it roughly 15 yards further downfield. In the end, they gained 36 yards on the play.
Nicholas County faced a fourth-and-inches and opted to go for it. It was stopped short and Frankfort took over on downs.
The Falcons faced a fourth-and-five at the Grizzlies’ 32 when Tyrique Powell picked up six and the first down.
“It kept the momentum going for Frankfort — a big play,” Whiteman said.
Frankfort later faced a fourth-and-goal at the one and decided to go for it, but was stopped short.
Nicholas County took over, and on its first play fumbled for the fourth time in the half. The Falcons recovered it at the one.
In the final seconds of the half, Frankfort faced another fourth-and-goal. This time, Robinette leaped over the pile for the touchdown, his second of the game.
“Luke’s always big, Luke’s a leader,” Whiteman said. “He always performs well. I’m just proud of him and the whole team.”
As the rain continued to fall, both offenses slowed in the third quarter. It took over seven minutes of game time for either team to pick up a first down.
After an intentional grounding penalty on Frankfort, the Falcons had to punt on fourth and long. The offense took a long time to line up and just got the snap off.
The snap was rushed and the punter was tackled inside his own 25.
The Grizzlies’ Brycen Morriston picked up 10 and a first down.
After their fifth fumble, the Grizzlies faced fourth-and-goal at the 12. Their pass attempt was intercepted by Logan Athey.
“Anytime you get those turnovers like that, it gives you momentum,” Whiteman said. “It gets the kids jacked up and helps the momentum keep going.”
The Grizzlies had the ball with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter and faced a fourth-and-seven when Morriston picked up 10 and the first down. Nicholas County then faced another fourth down a few plays later, but an incomplete pass sealed the game for Frankfort.
Robinette finished as the Falcons leading rusther with 61 yards on 13 carries and the two touchdowns. Parker VanMeter, the Falcons leading rusher on the season, was still sidelined with an injury, and John Anderson III and Powell stepped up in his absense, with Anderson rushing 10 times for 58 yards and Powell gaining 48 yards also on 10 attempts.
“He’s a big, strong kid,” Whiteman said of Powell. “Has a lot of desire and passion to play the game. We rely on him week in and week out to do what he does in all phases of the game.”
For the Grizzlies, Kaleb Clark led both teams with 73 yards on 23 rushes. Morriston had 31 yards and Alex Pritt gained 32 on six attempts.
The Falcons advance to play Scott, who rallied to defeat East Fairmont, 35-31.
“They’re all big,” Whiteman said of the playoff win. “It’s just great to win your first game on your home field and be able to advance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.