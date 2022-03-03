MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Arin Lease delivered a monster 22-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead Frankfort to a Class AA Region II co-final rout of Trinity, 58-35, on Thursday night.
Lease came out hot, drilling four buckets and adding a pair of free throws for 10 first-quarter points, and Halley Smith chipped in four more to help the Falcons build a 14-2 edge.
Trinity (17-7) made a second-quarter comeback, as Kyndel Kisner and Ella Lynch hit 3-pointers and Jenna Barnett added four points to trim Frankfort’s lead to 22-14 by halftime.
Yet, the Falcons (15-7) put the game away in the third period, outscoring Trinity, 20-6, to race away and punch their ticket to the state tournament next week in Charleston.
Lease was an efficient 10 of 16 from the field for her game-high scoring total. Smith ended with 15 points on 4 of 8 shooting, making 6 of 6 foul shots to go along with five rebounds. Grace Scott added 10 points and five boards, and Larae Grove scored nine with seven assists.
SuCora Brown led the Trinity charge with nine points, followed by Barnett with eight, and Lynch and Avonna Brown with six.
Petersburg 69 Braxton County 44
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Mickala Taylor scored 19 of her game-high 28 points in the middle quarters, propelling Petersburg to a win over Braxton County on Thursday evening in the Class AA Region II co-final.
Taylor knocked down 10 shots from the floor, including a 3-pointer, and was a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.
With Petersburg trailing 15-10 at the end of one, Taylor scored nine in the second to lead the Vikings in a frame where they outscored Braxton County 16-1 for a 26-16 halftime lead.
Taylor poured on 13 points in the third as the Vikings held a 55-29 advantage entering the fourth.
Petersburg had three players reach double figures, with Kennedy Kaposy adding 17 points while MacKenzie Kitzmiller scored 10.
Braxton County was led by Lainey Hunt’s 17 points.
After making their first trip to the state tournament since 2007 last year, the Vikings return to Charleston this year as the No. 4 seed at 20-4. They will square off with a familiar foe, taking on No. 5 Frankfort for the fourth time this season. Tip-off at the Charleston Civic Center on Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
