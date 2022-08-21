SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort checked all the boxes last season: a winning record, a Mineral Bowl victory, a postseason berth and a deep playoff run.
The Falcons have significant contributors to replace on both sides of the ball in 2022, namely in the trenches and in the backfield. Yet, when a new campaign begins against Moorefield at home on Friday night, those goals will remain the same.
When you’ve built a program like Frankfort has in making the playoffs each of the past four seasons, winning becomes an expectation.
“We’re going to have some young starters playing,” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “They’re green at the moment, but they’re getting better each day. Predominantly on the line. We’re definitely seeing improvement. Hopefully, we can get everything pulled together.”
From the time Frankfort opened its doors in 1976 when the Falcons went 9-1 under the direction of coach Jim Fazzalore, whose final team in 1984 Whiteman was the quarterback of, the foundation had been set.
In the program’s 46 seasons, Frankfort has had a losing record just six times, compiling a record of 321-169 (.617). The Falcons have been even better in Whiteman’s 12 seasons with a 92-42 mark (.687) and nine playoff appearances.
However, Frankfort was in danger of missing the playoffs entirely in 2021.
Following a 4-0 start, the Falcons dropped three straight, the latter a 21-20 heartbreaker at Spring Mills. After a win over Elkins and a loss to North Marion, Frankfort found itself in a dire position.
Sitting at 5-4, the Falcons needed to beat Mineral County rival Keyser to return to the Class AA playoffs. With the same record, the Golden Tornado were likewise in a win-and-you’re-in scenario themselves.
Luke Robinette threw the go-ahead touchdown to Joel Myers in overtime, and he knocked down Keyser’s fourth-down pass on its possession to seal the 41-35 victory.
Once in the playoffs, Frankfort, seeded No. 13, upset Class AA’s No. 4 seed Lincoln, 21-17, in the opening round. Robinette again played a vital part late in the game, completing a fourth-quarter pass that allowed Parker VanMeter to plunge into the end zone for the winning tally.
Frankfort would go on to drop a classic to No. 5 Poca, 56-49, in the state quarterfinals, but the Falcons made their mark.
While Frankfort may have lost dangerous first-team All-Area running back Peyton Clark to graduation, Robinette and VanMeter, two crucial pieces to its 7-5 season a year ago, return.
That postseason experience may prove vital to Frankfort in 2022.
“Our backs were against the wall and we responded well,” Whiteman said. “Lost three games in a row, and they kept fighting, believing in one another. Any time you get that experience for the kids to get to experience the playoffs, where usually you’re playing someone that you haven’t before, it’s special.”
Frankfort will once again operate out of the Wing-T this season, which Whiteman says will be multiple. The Falcons plan to mix up looks from the pistol, shotgun and under center.
The quarterback position was up for grabs entering each of the past two seasons, but there’s no doubt who the signal-caller is this year.
Robinette returns after starting 11 of Frankfort’s 12 games, over which time he completed 28 of 71 passes for 544 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The senior was most dangerous when using his legs in open space, as he carried the ball 80 times for 563 yards and six touchdowns.
“You can see improvement in him this year,” Whiteman said. “He’s a captain this year, and he’s done nothing but be a leader. Expect big things on both sides of the ball and on special teams.”
Landon Kinser and Uriah Cutter will be the backup quarterbacks. Kinser started in a win over Hampshire in Week 2 last year when Robinette was out of the line-up after picking up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the season-opener at Moorefield.
VanMeter is penciled in as the starting fullback after amassing 730 yards on 108 carries and nine touchdowns during an injury-plagued campaign.
He’ll be joined in the backfield by running backs Kinser and Tyrique Powell. It will be Powell’s first year in the backfield after the junior spent 2021 at tight end, where he was voted second-team All-Area.
Kinser and Powell will have some big shoes to fill, as Clark, who has since graduated, was one of the premier backs in the area last year, rushing the ball 131 times for 1,064 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Juniors Jason Fontenot and Alex Smith are also a possibility at halfback this season.
“We’re going to have the ability to get everyone involved,” Whiteman said. “Being unselfish, being a team. We’re confident with all of them with the ball in their hands. They can catch the ball and run routes. And the quarterback can run the ball. That combination is hard to come by.”
Junior Ayden Weaver and freshman Jeremiah Babo will be the go-to guys at tight end.
“Both of those boys can catch the ball decently, but in our offense, we need someone who can block,” Whiteman said of the tandem.
At split end, John Anderson III returns for his senior season. The 5-foot-9, 150-pound wideout came on strong late last year, catching 11 passes for 314 yards — both team-highs — and two scores.
Seniors Logan Athey and David Holsinger will also see time at split end.
Up front, junior Matthew Jackson (6-0, 200) is a returning starter and gets the nod under center with sophomore Wesley Brinker (5-11, 185) as a backup.
“He’s done a great job snapping the football, whether we’re in the pistol, the shotgun or under center,” Whiteman said. “It helps us so much that he’s returning.”
Senior Chase Snyder (6-2, 205) will start at one tackle, and either Lease (6-5, 210), sophomore Bryer Michaels 6-3, 215) or junior Hayden Nestor (6-2, 315) on the other side.
A combination of sophomore Caden Whitacre (6-3, 185), sophomore Daniel Marley (6-0, 205) and junior Lucas Brinker (6-2, 190) will occupy the guard spots.
“They’re just young,” Whiteman said of his offensive linemen. “They’ve improved so much since Day 1, and they can only go up. They’re learning. Jimmy Jones does a great job with the offensive line. I was pleased with the way they played in the scrimmage, but we have a long way to go. I’m confident that they’re going to come on strong.”
On the other side of the ball, Frankfort will line up in a 4-4, with different alignments based on who the Falcons are playing.
Frankfort expects big things out of returning All-Area first-team players Robinette, a free safety, and Snyder, a defensive lineman, as well as a second-team linebacker in VanMeter.
“We have a lot of returning starters,” Whiteman said. “Luke Robinette is coming back as a first-team All-State safety. ... We have about five solid guys coming back who got a lot of time last year. That’s going to help us big time.”
Snyder and Lease are expected to start at defensive end. Snyder racked up 81 (44 solo) tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two fumbles forced and two more recovered. Lease had 25 tackles — three for loss.
The interior defensive linemen could be any combination of Nestor, Michaels, Jackson or Whitacre.
Frankfort brings back a pair of seasoned inside linebackers in VanMeter and Powell. VanMeter was all over the field last year, racking up 67 tackles (35 solo), 14 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.
Powell had 40 stops (16 solo), five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and one recovery.
Kinser, Smith and Corbin Stone will see time at outside linebacker.
Kinser had a solid 2021 with 57 tackles (26 solo), three interceptions and a forced fumble, and Smith garnered 66 tackles (30 solo), two tackles for loss and two recoveries.
Anderson, who had 42 tackles and three interceptions last year, will get the nod at one corner position, and Holsinger, Athey and Fontenot are in the running for the other side.
Robinette returns at free safety, looking to earn his third consecutive All-Area nod at the position. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back racked up 78 tackles (30 solo), seven tackles for loss, an interception, two fumble recoveries and four deflections.
While Whiteman is pleased with the development on the defensive side so far, he hopes his team ups its intensity and physicality before the season opener on Friday.
“We have to learn to be a little more physical,” he said. “We did a decent job in the scrimmage. The biggest thing we didn’t do was play until the whistle. With all these new guys we have starting, we need to get some wins early to get some confidence.
“The guys we have returning on defense are hard-nosed players. We have to be physical in all phases of the game. We have to ramp it up a little bit. You can’t be a nice guy in football; you have to play with a little edge, a chip on your shoulder.”
Rhett Sensabaugh, Hunter Shreve and Marshall Smith are in a battle for place-kicking duties. Smith is the only Falcon on the roster to attempt a kick, as he was 2 for 3 on extra points last year as Myers’ backup.
Anderson will be the punter again having kicked 28 for 834 yards (29.8 average) with a long of 46 last year.
Robinette, Anderson, Fontenot and Kinser will return punts and kicks.
Whiteman hopes to get more production out of his special teams unit this year after not finding the end zone on returns in 2021.
“From last year, we need to make some plays on special teams,” he said. “We didn’t have any returns on punts or kick return for touchdown. We’re trying to make some bigger plays.”
After taking on Moorefield to open the season on Friday, Frankfort faces Hampshire (away), Washington (away), Berkeley Springs (away), Northern (home), Mountain Ridge (away), Spring Mills (home), Elkins (away), North Marion (home) and Keyser (home).
