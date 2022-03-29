GRAFTON, W.Va. — Tyler White went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs to lead Frankfort to an 8-3 win at Grafton on Tuesday.
White got the Falcons going with an RBI single with two outs in the first to make it 1-0, and he doubled to score another during a three-run third inning that put Frankfort ahead 4-1.
Grafton scored a pair of unearned runs in the bottom half, and the teams traded three scoreless frames before Frankfort plated four in the seventh inning to blow the game open.
Andrew Lynch tossed a complete game allowing three runs — one earned — on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts to get the win. At the dish, Lynch doubled and drove a run in.
Brady Wilson also doubled and Peyton Clark singled.
Isaac Lough tallied both of Grafton’s hits, singling and doubling. Though he was solid on the bump, Cole Mooney was tabbed with the loss after allowing four runs, one earned, on three hits in five innings pitched with four Ks and two walks.
The win is Frankfort’s second straight, upping its season mark to 2-3. The Falcons host Musselman today at 4 p.m.
