SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Behind Cam and Jake Layton, Frankfort routed Petersburg, 70-49, on Tuesday night for the Falcons' eighth win in nine games.
Frankfort (10-7) had leads of 20-11 and 35-24 after the first two quarters before pulling away by outscoring Petersburg, 24-8, in the third period. Cam Layton had 10 points in the third.
Layton finished with a team-high 17 points, Jake Layton added 16 and Cam Lynch chipped in 12. Petersburg standout Peyton Tingler tallied a game-high 18 points, hitting three 3-pointers, in defeat.
Frankfort made seven 3-pointers: Cam Layton made two and Lynch and Jake Layton hit two apiece. Petersburg sunk six treys.
In the junior varsity game, Frankfort rolled 66-34. Jeremiah Babo and Jeremy Phillips paced the Falcons' JVs with 20 and 15 points, respectively. Petersburg's Lucas Riggleman scored 14.
Frankfort is at No. 5 Keyser (10-6) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Petersburg (7-10) hosts Moorefield (4-13) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Paw Paw 75, Timber Ridge 24
PAW PAW, W.Va. — Paw Paw jumped on Timber Ridge early on Tuesday night to notch its sixth victory in eight tries.
The Pirates (12-6) led 21-5 after the first period, with Donovan Tanouye and Greyson Corbett scoring eight points apiece in the period. Paw Paw extended its lead to 34-15 at the half and 60-17 after three quarters.
Tanouye finished with a game-high 22 points, Dalton Kasekamp added 16, Corbett tallied eight, Tyler McGraw scored seven, and Connor Williams and Taylor Carder chipped in six each.
Paw Paw is at No. 3 East Hardy (14-5) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Broadfording 61, Southern 51
OAKLAND — Despite a game-high 24 points by Jared Haskiell, Southern fell to Broadfording on Tuesday night.
The Rams, who have lost 11 of 12 games, held a 15-11 edge after the first quarter — Haskiell tallied 11 of those points, hitting three 3-pointers.
Broadfording regained the lead 32-26 at the half, led 50-43 after three and outscored Southern, 11-8, in the fourth to hold on. Jordan Shifler (12 points), Dawda Sylva (12), Boran Dogan (11) and Samuel Cartwright (10) scored in double figures for Broadfording.
Isaiah Keller added 14 points for Southern, and Noah Wilt scored nine.
The Rams (3-13) are at Northern (10-8) on Friday at 7 p.m.
