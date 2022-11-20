MADISON, W.Va. — Scott had plenty of questions, and Frankfort had all the answers. The No. 5 Falcons controlled the game and the scoreboard, as they trounced the No. 4 Skyhawks, 41-6, to punch a ticket to the Class AA state semifinals.
Frankfort was perfect through the air and nearly perfect on the ground, rushing 46 times for 369 yards to go along with 52 yards on 2 of 3 passing. Scott's pass-heavy attack had 242 yards while rushing for just 28 yards.
"I'm extremely proud of these kids," said Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman, who makes his third trip to the state semifinals as the Falcons' head ball coach. "It was a long trip for us. We went down (Friday) night and spent the night. The kids had a good time.
"We were very physical and hungry to win this one. We wanted to win and it showed with the way they played the entire game. We had multiple kids playing injured, so some kids had to step up and they did a great job. I can't say enough about these kids."
The Falcons made their intentions known right from the get-go, with a 12-play drive that spanned nearly seven minutes. After a 14-yard pass to Cam Layton on third-and-16, quarterback Luke Robinette powered his way into the end zone from six yards out on fourth down. Rhett Sensabaugh's point-after try was good to give Frankfort a 7-0 lead at 5:02.
The Skyhawks had a fourth-down conversion of their own on the ensuing drive, with QB Matt Frye connected with Jayden Sharps for a gain of 15 to the Frankfort 26.
Four plays later, Frye was stopped in his tracks in the open field just shy of the first-down marker on fourth-and-10 to give the ball back to Frankfort.
Frankfort's next drive also ended on a fourth-and-2 play, as Whiteman dialed up a trick play during a timeout.
After an incomplete pass on third down, John Anderson III took a jet sweep from left to right before looking upfield and finding a wide-open David Holsinger, who caught the pass in stride and walked into the end zone for a 38-yard score. Sensabaugh's PAT doubled Frankfort's lead at 9:40 in the second quarter after an 83-yard drive that spanned four-and-a-half minutes.
"In West Virginia, you have to trade film with your opponents," Whiteman said. "We saw on tape that one of their corners played inside the wide receivers he was covering. It was almost ridiculous. He was more worried about the run than the pass. We baited them on the jet motion several times before we ran that play. It was just a big play for us. The kids did exactly what we saw on film."
The Frankfort turnover party began on Scott's next drive, as Holsinger came up with an interception on the Skyhawks' third play from scrimmage to give the Falcons the ball at their own 37.
The Falcons once again ate up nearly five minutes of clock, as a 14-yard run by Robinette on the first play from scrimmage springboarded an eight-play drive that ended with a one-yard plunge by Parker VanMeter for a touchdown. Tyrique Powell had a 28-yard dash midway through the drive and VanMeter had a two-yard run on fourth-and-2 on the play prior to the touchdown.
A Scott player jumped offside on the PAT, so the Falcons elected to go for it but were stuffed on the ground, putting their lead at 20-0 with 3:31 to go before halftime.
The Skyhawks showed signs of life on the next drive with a 61-yard TD strike from Frye to Brayden Clark, with the Falcons blocking the PAT.
Scott tried an onside kick, but Frankfort's Uriah Cutter recovered at the Falcons' 47. Robinette went up the middle on the first play of the drive, running out of a few tackles and bolting 53 yards for a touchdown to answer the Skyhawks' score 10 seconds prior. Senabaugh's PAT was good at 2:28 to give Frankfort a 27-6 lead.
"You can't say enough about what he does for our team," Whiteman said of Robinette, who ran 14 times for 145 yards. "He's phenomenal. He does things in all phases of the game. He's our leader and carries us. I'm so proud of him. He's a good kid on and off the field. Just so good to have him at Frankfort High School."
The Skyhawks fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Frankfort recovered at the Scott 37, but turned it over two plays later on a fumble.
Scott drove into Frankfort territory thanks to a 16-yard run by Frye two plays before a 22-yard pass to Sharps. Two plays later, Cutter intercepted a deep pass to give Frankfort a 21-point lead heading into the locker room.
The Skyhawks' first drive of the second half resulted in their fourth turnover, with Robinette intercepting a pass on third-and-10.
Following a scoreless third quarter, Powell ran 30 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.
"They both did a great job," Whiteman said of Powell and VanMeter, who finished with 135 and 69 rushing yards, respectively. "They're hard-running kids, very determined kids. Tyrique's a beast. He's so strong and he runs hard. Parker is someone you can't say enough about. He was playing injured. He had his ankle twisted in the bottom of a pile and had to come out of the game, but we're confident he'll be back next week."
Frankfort forced a turnover on downs on Scott's next possession and Powell again reached the end zone on a 58-yard scamper on the first play from scrimmage. Sensabaugh's PAT put the running clock in motion at 10:18 and the score at its final.
"It's so wonderful for our school, our football program and our community," Whiteman said of the win. "I'm very proud to be a part of it. This will be my third trip to the semifinals. We put in a lot of time and the kids play hard. At the end of the day, it's up to them to go out and do it. We're grateful to have the facilities we have in order to succeed. The kids work so hard and strive for success on and off the field."
It will be the fourth time in school history that Frankfort has played in the state semifinals and first since 2014 — its other two trips were in 1994 and 2009.
The Falcons host No. 9 Herbert Hoover — who scored in the final seconds Friday night to defeat top-seeded Winfield, 27-26 — on Friday or Saturday.
