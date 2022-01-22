SHORT GAP, W.Va. — No. 2 Frankfort received 46 points from the trio of Halley Smith, Larae Grove and Arin Lease, and the Falcons crushed Trinity, 54-30, on Friday night to end a three-game losing streak.
Following a 7-0 start and top ranking in the Area Top 5, Frankfort went 0-3 last week against difficult competition, but the Falcons made sure to have a quick memory in their only matchup this week.
Halley Smith scored nine of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter to help Frankfort build a double-digit lead, up 15-5 after one quarter. Smith finished with six steals and five rebounds.
Arin Lease stepped up in the second, garnering five points, and Frankfort led 25-11 entering the halftime locker room. Lease also pulled down five boards Friday.
Larae Grove had the hot hand the ensuing frame with 10 points in the period, and Smith added six herself as Frankfort outscored Trinity, 20-8, in the third to lead 45-19. Grove ended with 16 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
Trinity had an 11-8 edge in the final quarter, but Frankfort's lead was insurmountable.
Mackenzie Long added nine rebounds and two points for Frankfort, and Emily Smith made three steals. Frankfort shot 22 of 48 from the field and made 8 of 12 free throws.
Trinity was paced offensively by Jenna Barnett and SuCora, who each scored nine points. Maggie Mercure chipped in five points, Avonna Brown score four and Ella Lynch tallied three.
Frankfort (8-3) faces Moorefield on the road today at 7:30 p.m. The Falcons take on Fort Hill (6-4) in South Cumberland on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
No. 1 Petersburg 79, Pendleton County 60
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Three Petersburg scorers crossed the 20-point threshold, and Petersburg made quick work of Pendleton County at home on Friday night.
Vikings guard Kennedy Kaposy exploded for 20 points in the first half alone, as she, along with Braylee Corbin, scored eight points in the opening quarter to take a 20-14 lead. Kaposy tallied 12 more points in the second, and Petersburg led 40-25 at the half.
Kaposy would end with a game-high 25 points on nine field goals and 7 of 8 from the charity stripe, and Corbin wasn't far behind with 23 points on nine buckets, hitting 5 of 7 free throws.
Corbin took the torch in the third with nine points, helping Petersburg to a 56-40 edge entering the fourth, and Mickala Taylor would be the go-to Vikings scorer in the fourth, contributing 12 of her 20 points in the period to hold off Pendleton.
Other than those three, who combined for 68 of Petersburg's 79 points, Mackenzie Kitmiller made an impact on offense too with seven points on a field goal, making 5 of 6 free throws.
Petersburg made 22 field goals on Friday and sunk 22 of 31 free-throw attempts.
Pendleton County sported the game's highest scorer, as Ana Young exploded for 30 points in her own right, drilling 11 field goals — four 3-pointers — and 4 of 5 free throws.
No other Wildcat reached double figures, though Avery Townsend finished with nine points, Brandy Bower contributed seven and Kinzley Hartman added six points.
Petersburg (11-1) hosts Berkeley Springs on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Shalom 39, Calvary 34
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Bethany Carrington scored a game-high 26 points, but Calvary fell to Shalom, ending a five-game winning streak.
Carrington tallied a double-double, adding 13 rebounds, but she didn't get much help offensively. Sadie Strawderman was second on the Eagles (9-4) with four points on two field goals.
"Bethany was the whole offense," Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. "She did great on fast-breaks and did her best running our sluggish offense. She rebounded and scored and carried the team on her shoulders. It just wasn't enough in the end."
Neither team was particularly sharp in the early going, and Carrington scored all seven of Calvary's points in the first to help the Eagles to a 7-3 advantage. Shalom shaved a point off the deficit in the second but still trailed 17-14 entering halftime.
Shalom capitalized off a sluggish Calvary squad in the third, outscoring the Eagles 15-8 in the frame. The Eagles battled in the decider; however, Shalom made enough plays down the stretch to hang on.
Annie Mohr wasn't far behind Carrington with a 20-point effort, making four 3-pointers. Chloe Martin was second with seven points, followed by Leah Myers with five and Kelsey Eby with three.
Emmy Wilson tallied two points and seven rebounds for Calvary, and Sydney Weeks added two points.
Calvary (9-4) is at Heritage on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
