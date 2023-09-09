SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Tyrique Powell scored a trio of touchdowns, and Frankfort rolled to its third straight rout Friday, this time over Washington, 43-13.
Frankfort scored 20 points during the second quarter to lead 27-0 at the half.
Powell accounted for the Falcons' first-quarter score, exploding for an 85-yard touchdown run with 55 seconds to play in the period.
Blake Jacobs connected with Rockey Fontenot for a 66-yard touchdown with 10:24 left in the half, Powell crossed the goal line on a 41-yard scamper with 6:57 to go, and Powell added a third TD in the half with a 14-yard run for six with 3:39 remaining.
Fontenot added a one-yard TD run with 10:10 left in the third, and Cam Layton carried the ball 27 yards into the end zone with 7:22 to go in the period for a 40-0 Frankfort lead.
Rhett Sensabaugh also hit a 37-yard field goal.
Washington scored a pair of second-half touchdowns late to avoid the shutout.
Frankfort (3-0) is at Weir on Friday at 7 p.m.
Moorefield 43, Southern 8
OAKLAND — Moorefield scored 43 unanswered points to begin the game to down Southern on Friday night.
Moorefield (2-1) led 14-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at the half.
The Yellow Jackets kicked off the running clock with six minutes to go in the third when All-Area back Adam Landes ran 85 yards to the house for a 36-0 lead.
Axton Runions started the Moorefield scoring with a 38-yard touchdown run with 7:48 to go in the first quarter. Diego Taylor made it 14-0 after one with a six-yard scamper with 2:36 to play.
Landes found the end zone on the ground from three yards out with 10:30 to go in the half, and Tyson Arnold scored on a QB sneak from the one-yard line with 2:28 to go in the second for a 28-0 halftime edge.
Taylor set up the short score with a fumble recovery.
Following another Moorefield score that made it 43-0, Southern got on the board when Hayden Harvey struck pay-dirt on a 36-yard touchdown run. Elek Taylor ran in the two-point try.
Moorefield hosts Strasburg, Virginia, on Friday at 7 p.m. Southern (0-2) hosts Fort Hill (2-0) the same day at the same time.
Hedgesville 28, Hampshire 7
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire used an onside kick and a fake punt to manufacture a 7-0 lead after a quarter, but Hedgesville scored 28 unanswered points to pull away Friday.
Vinnie Greear scored a touchdown for the lone points by the Trojans (1-2).
Hampshire still led 7-6 at intermission before Hedgesville found the end zone twice in the third and once in the fourth.
