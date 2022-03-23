ROMNEY, W.Va. — Frankfort overcame an early hole with 16 unanswered runs to crush Hampshire, 16-3, in five innings on Tuesday.
The Trojans started fast with three first-inning runs off Falcons hurler Avery Noel, but the freshman responded with four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts to pick up the win.
Frankfort responded at the plate too, scoring seven in the second, six in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth, and its hit parade generated 15 base knocks.
Aubrie Root, Adison Pritts and Kylah Ruff paced the Frankfort attack with three hits apiece, and Noel and Morgan Weimer also had multi-hit outings. Root, Pritts and Larae Grove tripled.
Isis Shauf had a three-hit day for Hampshire, and Mary Orndorff tallied a double.
Frankfort (1-2) is at Mountain Ridge (0-1) tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. Hampshire (0-6) hosts Jefferson for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.
Moorefield 10 Southern 1
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Moorefield bounced back from its first loss of the season to topple Southern in five innings on Tuesday.
Emily Kuykendall spun a gem in the circle for the Yellow Jackets, allowing one run (none earned) on three hits, no walks and two strikeouts in five innings pitched.
Moorefield, leading 2-0 after two innings, broke the game open in the third and fourth innings with three and four runs, respectively, in those frames. To lead the Yellow Jackets, McKenna Crites tallied two hits, Korbin Keplinger tripled, and Daleny Crites, Marissa Ward and Sterling Kump had doubles.
Riyana Harvey drove in the Rams’ lone run, and Koley Richard, Kierra Wilson and Lucia Dawson accounted for Southern’s three hits. Moorefield scored its 10 runs on six hits and made two errors — the Rams had eight errors.
Southern (0-1) is at East Hardy (2-1) today at 6 p.m. Moorefield (2-1) is at Bishop Walsh (1-0) tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
