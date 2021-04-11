WHEELING, W.Va. — Frankfort closed its regular season with a dominating 73-56 win over Wheeling Central on the road Saturday.
Marié Perdew led the way with 26 points on 10 field goals — six of which hit from beyond the 3-point arc. The junior added five rebounds and five steals to help the Falcons improve to 14-2.
Halley Smith seems to be fully recovered from a stomach bug that kept her out against Hampshire last week, scoring 21 points on nine field goals, adding a team-high six steals.
Frankfort trailed 22-20 after the first quarter, but did well in the second to take a 41-38 edge into the intermission. The Falcons dominated the third quarter 19-8 to go up by 14, and they pulled away even further to secure their fourth win in a row.
Izzy Layton filled the stat sheet with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for Frankfort. Larae Grove ended with a similar stat-line with eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
Michelle Phillips chipped in six points and Arin Lease tallied two. Makenzie Long grabbed six rebounds.
Wheeling Central was powered by Marisa Horan' 14-point effort — 12 of her points came on four 3-pointers. Reagan Olejusz and Alexis Mills both contributed 11 points.
Lily Vogrin and Tristen White tallied eight points apiece, and Abbey Jones ended with four.
Both teams shot well from beyond the arc, with Frankfort drilling nine to Wheeling's seven.
The Falcons will play the winner of Petersburg and Moorefield in the sectional championship on Thursday at a neutral site.
