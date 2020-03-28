Frankfort led the area with three players named to the West Virginia All-State teams that were selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association earlier this week.
The Falcons’ Makenna Douthitt was the lone local player to appear off the honorable mention list, as the senior made the Class AA second team.
Douthitt was named Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year earlier this month as the leader of the PVC champion Frankfort squad that finished the year 23-2, a year that ended unceremoniously with a loss to Fairmont Senior in the regional finals.
Alongside Douthitt, Macie Miller and Marié Perdew were honorable mention honorees for the Falcons.
Perdew often vied with Douthitt as the team’s leading scorer, as the sophomore impressed with her shooting touch and ability to get separation to create her own shot throughout the campaign.
Miller, also an All-State volleyball selection earlier this year, frequently finished in double-figures scoring most nights. She used her length and leaping ability to be a force on the defensive end, garnering multiple blocks a contest.
Hampshire, Keyser, Moorefield and Petersburg all had one honorable mention squad member in their respective classes.
In Class A, Moorefield’s Lindsey Rinker appeared on the list. The Yellow Jackets ended the year 12-14 but made a playoff run that featured sectional wins over Paw Paw and Pendleton. Their season ended with a narrow sectional title game loss to Tucker County and a regional championship defeat to Gilmer County.
In addition to the Falcons on the Class AA team, the Golden Tornado’s Kaili Crowl and the Vikings’ Kayla Lantz were slotted in as honorable mentions.
Crowl helped Keyser to a winning record as the junior forward used her height and shooting touch from the outside to lead her squad to a 13-10 finish.
Lantz, meanwhile, powered Petersburg to a 19-6 campaign. The Vikings’ best moment of the year came when they nearly stole the sectional championship on the road against Frankfort, but they came up short in a 44-38 loss.
In Class AAA, Hampshire’s Kat Corbin was an honorable mention. Often undersized down low, she was frequently the Trojans’ leading scoring on a team that finished 10-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.