ROMNEY, W.Va — After graduating star running back Nick Marley and looking sloppy in its first scrimmage just a week ago against Moorefield, Frankfort came into its matchup at Hampshire Friday with substantial question marks on offense.
Who would rise to the occasion to become the go-to back? Was seven days enough time to work through its ball security issues?
The Falcons answered both queries emphatically.
They didn’t replace Marley with just one back, though Jansen Moreland did rush for a game-high 114 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries; they had five with at least 50 yards as Frankfort ran all over the Trojans for 387 yards on the ground to win the season-opener via a 46-0 rout.
“I was pleased with the way the kids played.” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “We were excited to come up here for our opening game and we wanted to win on this new turf.”
The Falcons, winners of 13 of the last 14 contests in the series, began the night with a 10-play, 79-yard drive that was capped by a Moreland three-yard score — he had 31 of the opening series yards, a bruising drive that proved to set the tone for the rest of the evening.
Moreland was impossible to tackle at the fullback position, shaking off would-be arm-tackles left and right. There were some missed blocking assignments, Whiteman said, but the 6-foot-3, 225-pound runner did his best to mask that as Hampshire was never able to bring him down anywhere near the line of scrimmage.
“We knew coming in he was going to be one of our top runners and defensive players,” Whiteman said. “He’s been our leading tackler the last two years. And he’s very determined when he gets the ball. He just runs hard.”
Frankfort scored touchdowns on its next two drives — they went 56 and 51 yards, respectively — both ending with a TD by different ball carriers.
Cole Hiett — who had six carries for 70 yards — burst though the offensive line for an 11-yard score with 2:08 left in the opening quarter, and Logan Kinsler upped the Falcons’ edge to 21-0 at the 10-minute mark before halftime with an 18-yard burst of his own, part of his 63-yard night on six carries.
Mooreland scored again late in the first half to give Frankfort a 27-0 lead after a muffed hold on the extra point. Peyton Clark would cross the goal line for two more TD’s on the ground, which sandwiched a 23-yard rushing score from Isaac VanMeter.
All-in-all, Frankfort ran 44 times for nearly 400 yards, as the Trojans had no answer for the visiting squad’s five-headed monster.
“The blessing with the running game is we utilized five different running backs, and I think they can all play,” Whiteman said. “We tallied it up that we’ve missed maybe 13 practices that we would have on a normal year, so our mesh isn’t there yet. Our line is still learning, so we’re still learning the offense. ... It helps to have five guys rotating in and out of there.”
On the other side, Hampshire was stymied by Frankfort’s defense, tallying just 158 yards to the Falcons’ 464.
Trojan head coach Aaron Rule was pleased with his game plan after the action, but lamented his team’s inability to match its opponent’s physicality, something that he pegged as a team goal before the year if Hampshire is to win its first game since 2018.
“Physically we weren’t ready,” he said. “We thought we had a really good game plan with our defensive linemen, and of course coach Whiteman and those coaches get their guys ready. They execute really well and they just outmuscled us and outmanned us.”
Frankfort’s defense came to play, picking off both Trojan passers Alex Hott and Tra Bryson once each and giving up just 11 yards on the ground on 21 carries.
“I’m very proud of the defense. I figured coming in they’d probably be our stronger point starting off since we’re kind of lagging behind on offense,” Whiteman said. “I thought we put some pressure on the quarterback. Our defensive backs played super, and so did the linebackers. It was a really good defensive effort.
Coach (Craig) Scott did a good job preparing them, give credit to all my coaches for the game plan today.”
Hampshire started the night with Hott under center, who passed for 66 yards, completing 7 of 11 passes, but an interception by Frankfort sophomore Luke Robinette on the last play of the first half stalled a 44-yard drive — the Trojans’ longest before halftime.
Bryson got the call after the Falcons increased their lead to 33-0; he looked shaky at first, missing the target on his first three passes, yet finished strong to complete 6 of his 13 attempts for 81 yards. Like Hott, he also threw a pick, this time to senior Jake Clark with three minutes left in the third quarter.
Both quarterbacks did well in stretches. Still, the Trojans will have to go back to the drawing board after none if its 10 possessions yielded points.
“Hott got banged up a little bit, so we decided to go with Bryson just to make sure Hott was OK,” Rule said. “And then later on in the game we threw him in as a slot receiver. We just started seeing more offensively (in the second half), started seeing more passing routes that were open and we tried to take advantage of that.
“It’s going to be a battle all year long with Hott and Bryson because both of them are great quarterbacks. We just got to do a better job of executing and getting our run game going.”
For Frankfort, Colton McTaggart looked significantly more comfortable than he did in the scrimmage at Moorefield, completing 7 of 10 passes for 77 yards. He still fumbled a handoff in the second half, but he looked to do a much better job at reading the defense.
“I thought he did well,” Whiteman said. “He was 6 for 9 in the scrimmage, which wasn’t too bad. Tonight he connected on some passes, and if we’re going to have success this year when we get in some tighter ball games, we’re going to have to be able to run and throw the ball. So it was nice to get him some work in there and he did a good job.”
Frankfort (1-0) will look to keep its strong running game going against Weir at home on Friday while Hampshire (0-1) heads to Spring Mills.
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
