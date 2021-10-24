SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort rushed for 296 yards and six touchdowns to smash Elkins, 53-0, and end a three-game skid.
Five different ball-carriers scored Friday, led by Peyton Clark who rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries.
Quarterback Luke Robinette carried the ball twice for 55 yards and a score. Corbin Stone tallied 51 yards rushing.
Fullback Parker VanMeter, who missed the previous two contests after getting injured against Northern, had 28 yards and a TD, and Joel Myers added 31 yards and a score. Ricky Fontenot ran for 27 yards and a touchdown, and Alex Smith carried it four times for 17 yards.
The Falcons converted 15 first downs to just two for Elkins, and their defense held the opposition to just 60 yards of total offense. The Tigers were only 1 of 9 on third downs and needed 27 carries to travel 56 yards.
VanMeter led the defense with a team-high six tackles, adding two tackles for loss. Chase Snyder garnered a sack, two tackles for loss and four stops.
Jordan Northcraft recovered a fumble. Alex Smith had five tackles and one tackle for loss, John Anderson garnered six tackles, and Clark finished with three tackles, one tackle for loss and half a sack.
Logan Athey ended with four tackles, one tackle for loss, Landon Kinser tallied four tackles, and Uriah Cutter had a tackle for loss.
Frankfort (5-3) is at North Marion on Friday night.
Mountain Ridge 31 Williamsport 10
FROSTBURG — Jaden Lee accounted for 146 yards of total offense and three touchdowns, and Mountain Ridge overcame a slow first half to turn back Williamsport.
The Miners trailed 3-0 after the first quarter and led just 8-3 at halftime — after a 22-yard Lee rushing TD — but two fourth-quarter scores by Lee allowed them to pull away and improve to 7-1.
Williamsport clawed to within 16-10 after big Max Larkin rumbled into the end zone from two yards out with 8:12 left in the fourth. However, Lee crossed the goal line from on one- and 12-yard bursts to remove all doubt.
Lee ended with 16 carries for 86 and caught five passes for 60. Quarterback Bryce Snyder completed 15 of 27 passes for 189 yards and added 51 yards on the ground on 11 carries.
Snyder and Uma Pua’auli hooked up for Mountain Ridge’s score in the third quarter — a 19-yard connection. Pua’auli had six receptions for 50 yards. Nathaniel Washington was Snyder’s leading target with 79 yards on four grabs.
Peyton Miller and Hunter Clise recovered fumbles for the Miners.
Williamsport quarterback Cole Rourke was 12 for 20 passing for 179 yards. Running back Ryan Miller had 12 carries for 102 yards. Ceontae Wilmore caught five passes for 93 yards, and Corry Nelson made three grabs for 69.
Both teams were very even on offense. Mountain Ridge had 327 yards of total offense to Williamsport’s 300. The Miners had one more first down, 14-13. Neither team threw an interception, but Williamsport’s two fumbles, both lost, proved costly.
Mountain Ridge (7-1) hosts Keyser on Friday night.
Petersburg 34 Clear Spring 16
CLEAR SPRING — Petersburg tallied three second-quarter touchdowns against Clear Spring to end a five-game losing streak.
Petersburg pushed ahead 6-0 after a nine-yard Peyton Day score with 1:33 left in the first quarter.
The Vikings then scored three TDs in the second to take a 28-0 lead into the intermission. Cody Nuzum connected on a 25-yard score Caden Abrbaugh, Nuzum returned a punt 21 yards to the house and Trace Rohrbaugh found the end zone on a rush from five yards out.
Petersburg’s fourth-quarter score came on a two-yard run by Logan Thorne.
For Clear Spring, Sam Stonebraker found pay-dirt on a 52-yard run in the third, and Kenny Nicewarner ran for the two-point conversion. Then, trailing 34-8 late in the fourth, quarterback Hunter Oaks hooked up with Stonebreaker for a 70-yard pass, which set up a five-yard TD pass to Stonebreaker.
Caleb Younker ran in the two-point conversion.
Petersburg (2-5) is at Tucker County on Friday night.
