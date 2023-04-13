MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Frankfort beat a pair of West Virginia counterparts at the Mingo Bay Classic, beating Grafton, 5-2, on Wednesday and Shady Spring, 10-1 on Thursday.
The Falcons (7-6) never trailed after taking an early lead in the first against Grafton.
Frankfort scored two runs in the first inning including a RBI single by Jacob Nething to center.
Grafton added a run the following inning on a fielder's choice, but a Brady Wilson RBI single in the third to extend the Falcons lead to 3-1.
RBI singles from Wilson and Lanson Orndorf in the sixth made it 5-1.
Grafton added a run in the seventh on a Michael Niggemyer single.
Orndorf went the distance for Frankfort, allowing eight hits, two runs and a walk while striking out eight.
He also went 3 for 4 with a RBI. Wilson finished 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Cole Mooney also pitched a complete game for the Bearcats. He allowed eight hits, four earned runs and three walks with a strikeout.
Austin Mayle and Treyson Nose each had two hits.
Frankfort scored eight unanswered runs beginning in the fifth inning to pull away from Shady Spring on Thursday. The big inning was a five-run sixth.
Freshman Blake Jacobs led the Frankfort charge with a 3 for 4 day with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Orndorf went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and scored four times. Uriah Cutter notched three ribbies, and Cam Lynch struck a two-bagger.
Lynch nearly went the distance on the mound, allowing one run on seven hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in 6 2/3 innings of work. Jaxon Hare came on to record the final out.
Tyler Reed singled three times for Shady Spring, which was out-hit by the Falcons, 10-7. Sam Barnett was tabbed with the loss, allowing four runs on five hits in five frames.
Keyser 10 12
East Hardy 8 2
KEYSER, W.Va — No. 3 Keyser swept their doubleheader over East Hardy on Wednesday, winning game one 10-8 and game two 12-2.
The Golden Tornado (9-4) led by nine in game one after two innings, but the Cougars (5-8) rallied in the middle innings.
Keyser scored six in the second inning, highlighted by back-to-back RBI doubles from Logan Rotruck and Josh Shoemaker.
The other three runs came off two errors and a sacrifice fly.
Mason Hamilton and Noah Sager hit RBI singles for East Hardy in the third. Sager's went for two RBI and cut the Cougars deficit to 9-4.
The next inning, Brandon Jones singled for two RBI to cut it to 9-6.
After a sac fly made it 9-7, a RBI double from Levi Mongold in the fifth made it a one-run game.
Rotruck went deep in the sixth to push the Tornado lead to two runs on a solo shot to right.
Konner Bennett went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, three earned runs and four walks with three strikeouts.
Seth Healy went 3 2/3 innings allowing four hits, two runs and a walk with three strikeouts.
Shoemaker went 3 for 4 with a double and RBI. Rotruck went 2 for 3 with three RBI. a double and homer.
Shayne Sisler went one inning for the Cougars, giving up one hit and three runs (none earned) with a strikeout.
Nate Smith and Mongold finished the game.
Brandon Jones and Sager each had two hits.
In game two, Keyser pulled away with nine runs in the third.
Up 4-2 in the third, RBI singles from Bennett, Healy and Shoemaker and a RBI triple from Broadwater helped the Tornado pull away.
Broadwater went five innings, he gave up five hits, one earned run and three walks with six strikeouts.
Broadwater, Healy and Shoemaker each had two hits for Keyser.
Sager, Price and Mongold pitched for the Cougars. Sager started and went two innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and a walk with a strikeout.
Hamilton went 2 for 3 with two doubles and a RBI.
East Hardy hosts Southern on Monday at 6 p.m. Keyser hosts Spring Mills on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Fort Hill 13, Berlin 8
CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill pounded out 18 hits to beat Berlin on Wednesday for its second win in a row.
The Sentinels (2-5) trailed 7-6 entering the bottom of the fourth before breaking the game open with four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Logan Vanmeter and Shane Welsh were the Sentinels' offensive standouts. Vanmeter went 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs, three runs and a stolen base. Welsh was 2 for 4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs, three runs and a walk.
Vanmeter also got the win on the mound, allowing five earned runs on five hits in five innings of work, striking out six and walking none. Owen Seifarth didn't allow an earned run in his two innings of relief, striking out two.
Fort Hill is at Southern on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
