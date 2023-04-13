Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THROUGH THIS EVENING ACROSS MARYLAND AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA PANHANDLE... The combination of west to southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, low relative humidity values around 20 percent, and dry fuels will produce an elevated fire danger across Maryland and the eastern West Virginia panhandle through this evening. Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution if handling open flames or equipment that creates sparks. Also, dispose of cigarette buds, matches, and other flammable items in appropriate containers. Keep vehicles off of dry grass and obey local burn bans. Most dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter could easily ignite and spread fire quickly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.