CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After one half of play at the Charleston Coliseum, No. 8 Frankfort found itself trailing top seed Summers County by four and was pretty happy about it.
“We were feeling good at half,” Frankfort head coach Steve Willison said to West Virginia MetroNews' Greg Carey despite his team being down 15-11. “Our whole game plan was working.”
In the third quarter, the Falcons continued to pressure the Bobcats with their 3-2 zone defense to the point that Carlee Kesner's basket ended a 5-0 run that put Frankfort ahead 16-15, it's second lead since it was 6-4 early in the second quarter after the opening eight minutes had ended in a 4-all tie.
Summers County retook the lead 14 seconds later on Sullivan Pivont's 3-pointer that sparked a 10-0 run and closing the quarter with the Bobcats up 25-16 and in control of the contest.
After Frankfort's Larae Grove made a layup to make it 25-18 at the 6:59 mark of the fourth, the Bobcats proceeded to out score the Falcons 29-11.
“We don’t score a lot of points," Willison said. "We basically just try to play good defense. If we do that, typically we’re in the game.
“Without a doubt, we had confidence that we could play with them,” said Willison, whose team suffered a 71-66 loss to the Bobcats in December.
”We went through a stretch of three minutes at the end of the third quarter where we couldn’t score. Against good teams, you can’t do that. Then we had to go to man and started fouling, and otherwise it would’ve been a more competitive final score.”
Summers County's Grace Harvey was the game's leading scorer with only 13 points, making five baskets and 3 of 6 free throws. Liv Meador scored 10, Lilly Avery added nine and Pivont had eight, including the Bobcats' two 3-pointers.
Grove, who had Frankfort's lone 3, and Jillian Alt led the Falcons with 10 points apiece. Arin Lease added four.
Frankfort committed 13 turnovers and only shot 23% from the field. Summers County was only slightly better at 40% and lost the ball 10 times. The Falcons made 8 of 16 free throws while the Bobcats sank 14 of 24.
Summers County (22-4) will now play No. 5 Charleston Catholic in a semifinal on Friday. Frankfort's season ends at 13-13.
“You play great defense, score the ball a little bit, and turn it over 10 times, we’re not too bad,” Bobcats head coach Chad Meador told West Virginia MetroNews. “When you’re turning the ball over and not scoring, that’s the kiss of death. I really appreciate our team calming down in the second half and winning the basketball game. We’re playing on Friday and we’re excited.“
