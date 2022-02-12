SHORT GAP, W.Va. — The last time Frankfort met its Mineral County rivals, the Falcons didn’t play much defense.
Keyser guard Noah Broadwater had a performance for the ages, scoring 33 points to neutralize a Frankfort offense that drilled 10 3-pointers en route to a 60-59 Tornado victory.
The Falcons were night and day in the rematch, limiting transition opportunities and controlling the boards to hold off Keyser, 47-44, on Friday night.
“Felt like coming into the game we improved defensively where we needed to,” Frankfort head coach Scott Slider said. “One of the things that we needed to do better ... is we needed to get back in transition defense.
“We’re starting to see the things take traction in what we’re doing from practice to the games.”
The key stretch for the Falcons came during a third-quarter flurry when John Anderson, Tyson Spencer and Cam Lynch each hit 3s. After back-to-back ferocious blocks by Frankfort on the defensive end, Lynch received an outlet pass and laid it in for a game-high 36-28 lead.
Keyser plucked away in the fourth to claw within 45-44 with 12.8 seconds left. After back-to-back clutch free throws by Cam Layton put the Falcons up by three, the Tornado had a pair of tying looks, but the 3-point tries drew iron.
“I thought Frankfort wanted it a little more than us tonight,” Keyser head coach Johnny Haines Jr. said. “One last-second shot didn’t cost us the game. It was the little things like making free throws, getting outscored on offensive rebounds. They just dug deeper than we did, and we lost the ball game.”
Though Frankfort was solid on the defensive end, Keyser controlled the early stages. The Falcons struggled to possess the ball against the Tornado’s 1-3-1 zone trap defense, as they fell behind 17-12 at one point in the second quarter.
Calls from Slider for his team to slow down, relax and make easy passes echoed from the sideline, and it eventually got through to his squad, who responded with a 6-0 run and nosed in front 22-21 at the half. From that point on, Frankfort was in control.
Layton and Lynch, both sophomores, provided the Falcons with a spark on offense scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively. All 10 of Lynch’s points came during the second half.
“They are two really solid players for us right now,” Slider said. “They’re sophomores. They have some inexperience. But yet, Cam Layton’s probably played more basketball than all the kids we have because he’s played a lot of AAU ball.
“Cam Lynch, he plays other sports as well, he’s active. He understands the competition, and it pushes him.”
The Frankfort young guns weren’t the only players to have a good night. Spencer has developed into a rim protector for Frankfort, adding three blocks to his 11 points and four rebounds.
“Typically, when guys go up to block shots, the opposite hand is always down and tends to get on the offensive player,” Slider said. “When they do that, it’s automatic they blow the whistle.
“Tyson doesn’t do that. He goes up and blocks with one hand. He typically blocks up top and he’s not coming down on anybody.”
Luke Robinette led Frankfort with four of the team’s nine blocked shots. The athletic forward also added a team-high five rebounds, making his impact with limited floor time due to foul trouble.
Bryson Lane hit a pair of 3-pointers and tallied eight points and four rebounds, but his main impact Friday night was on the defensive end.
Lane spent much of the night chasing Broadwater around the court, and he was effective, limiting the speedy Keyser guard to just 10 points. A far cry from the monster game the sophomore had last time around.
“Bryson played pretty solid defense on him,” Slider said. “Whenever he was out, whoever was guarding him stepped up and did what he needed to. We were able to negate him as much as possible.”
Keyser had a balanced night offensively, as nine different players found the bottom of the net. Seth Earnest and Jacob Weinrich — who hit a pair of clutch fourth-quarter 3s to pull the Tornado within one score late — ended with eight points apiece. Mike Schell had a seven-point outing.
Neither team shot particularly well from the charity stripe. Keyser made 10 of 18 tries, and Frankfort converted on 7 of 15. The difference Friday may have been in the Falcons’ acumen on the offensive boards.
“They got second-chance, third-chance points, kicked it out and made shots and we didn’t,” Haines said. “When we shoot 4 for 26 from the 3-point line, and we can’t get open looks underneath to fall, we aren’t going to win games.”
Frankfort won both the junior varsity and freshman games to sweep the tripleheader.
In the Falcons’ 53-47 jayvee triumph, Lane Lease scored 14 points and Jake Layton added 13 for the victors. Anthony Mele and Patrick Liller paced Keyser with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
Frankfort took the freshman game 39-30. Jacob Nething tallied 13 points and Layton garnered 12 for the Falcons. Kameron Samples and Ian Spiker topped Keyser with six each.
Frankfort (3-13) hosts a tripleheader against Northern (9-10) on Tuesday at 4:30/6/7:30 p.m. Keyser (6-12) hosts Trinity on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.