KEYSER, W.Va. — Leading 15-4 in the seventh inning, it appeared as if No. 4 Frankfort was on its way to a double digit victory.
No. 2 Keyser had other plans, scoring five in the bottom of the seventh. Despite one last rally, Frankfort held on to win 15-9 on Wednesday afternoon at John Kruk Field.
“I know they came back and made it a close game in the seventh, but we were pretty much in hand,” Frankfort head coach Matt Miller said. “Lanson (Orndorf) pitched great, got out of trouble when he needed to. Gotta correct some things in the field, but overall we played a solid game.”
The Falcons (10-8) combined for 13 hits and eight walks. The Golden Tornado (13-5) finished with 14 hits, six coming in the final inning.
“They played really well, we played well at times,” Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “They capitalized when they got the opportunities. We waited too late to start capitalizing. The one positive I take is we went out fighting.”
Leading 11-4 after six innings, the Falcons added four runs to their lead in the seventh inning.
A bases-loaded walk and RBI singles from Jake Nething and Jaxon Hare gave Frankfort a 15-4 lead heading to the final half-inning.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Golden Tornado hit four straight RBI singles. Patrick Liller, Tristan Root, Noah Broadwater and Seth Healy each drove in a run.
“That’s what they’ve done all year,” Rohrbaugh said. “They’re a team that always keeps grinding. We got some hits here and there and some timely hitting.”
A single by Caden Youngblood loaded the bases, but a pop up ended the Tornado’s hopes of a miraculous comeback. Despite the rally, Miller said he didn’t lose faith in his team’s ability to close out the game.
“They’re gonna hit themselves into three outs before they score 12 runs,” Miller said. “I wasn’t worried at all.”
Up 4-0 after two innings, the Falcons began to pull away in the third. Three straight RBI singles from Brady Wilson, Noah Raines and Orndorf helped give Frankfort an 8-0 lead after three innings.
“Our strength of schedule, we see pitchers all the time that are good,” Miller said of what sparked the offense. “(Evan) Jenkins is good, he was really good the first time we faced him. He’s a good pitcher, tonight we were on him. We use a lot of machine work to get velocity thrown at us. But we also play a schedule that nobody in Double A plays.”
Errors were a issue for both teams. They each committed four with two from each team leading to runs.
“We had a few errors, but they were hitting the ball hard,” Rohrbaugh said. “It was just a night that they were on our pitcher. They were barreling it up.”
A sac fly RBI drove in Keyser’s first run in the third. The Tornado added a pair of runs in the fifth to cut their deficit to 8-4.
An RBI single from Youngblood scored two runs, one coming off an error. Logan Rotruck singled to center scoring the runner on the throw.
“That’s the thing about these boys, they don’t quit,” Rohrbaugh said. “They might not look real good at times, but they keep playing.”
Frankfort added three runs in the sixth to take a seven-run lead. After Liller entered in the third inning, the Falcons started to see his pitches around the sixth.
“We took three innings to adjust to the change of speed,” Miller said. “Once we made the adjustment, we saw more pitches. We didn’t attack the first pitch, we were more patient.”
Orndorf went six innings, allowing eight hits, four runs and four walks with four strikeouts. Hare pitched in the seventh, allowing six hits and five runs.
“Lanson was great, he got out of trouble when he needed to,” Miller said. “He gave up a couple, but when he needed to bear down and get an out, he beared down and got an out.”
Lynch and Nething each had three hits for Frankfort while Hare and Wilson added two each.
“Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time moments,” Miller said of Lynch. “Cam’s a big-time player.”
Evan Jenkins went 2 2/3 innings for Keyser, allowing nine hits, five earned runs and three walks with a strikeout.
Liller went 3 2/3 innings, allowing two hits, five earned runs and five walks with three strikeouts. Rotruck pitched the final 2/3 innings in the seventh.
“He did a good job coming in, kinda settled them down,” Rohrbaugh said of Liller. “Held them down for a while. He got a little tired towards the end, but overall Patrick pitched well.”
Broadwater led the Tornado with three hits while Youngblood, Liller and Rotruck each had a pair.
“I expect that out of them,” Rohrbaugh said. “That’s every day stuff for them. They’re good players and they put the ball in play.”
Keyser hosts Hampshire on Thursday at 4 p.m. while Frankfort heads to Frostburg to play No. 4 Mountain Ridge at 4:30 p.m.
“I don’t know a lot about them,” Miller said of the Miners. “We’re gonna pitch Brady (Wilson) and we’re gonna hit the ball against whoever they pitch the best we can.”
