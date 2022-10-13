SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort swept the boys and girls titles at the 63rd Potomac Valley Conference cross country championships on Tuesday.
The battle between Tucker and Frankfort girls’ teams — ranked fourth and sixth in the state — did not disappoint, as the team title came down to the tie-breaker of the sixth runner because both squads had 39 points.
Frankfort denied Tucker from achieving its first title, and took the boys crown to sweep.
In the girls race, Berkeley Springs’ Audrey Helmick put on a strong surge over the last 400 meters to pull away from the rest of the pack of girls and captured the individual title in a time of 21:36. This was Helmick’s third All-PVC medal.
Frankfort’s Addison Lease finished runner up in a time of 21:46 for her third All-PVC medal. Tucker’s Katie Hicks finished third in a time of 21:55, achieving her third All-PVC medal.
Frankfort’s Brooke Jacobs finished her last regular-season race with a fourth-place finish and an All-PVC medal in a time of 22:10. Keyser’s Averi Everline finished in fifth in a time of 22:19 to become a four-time All-PVC medalist. She was followed by two talented freshmen in Addi Moats of Tucker in sixth in a time of 22:28 and Hampshire’s Bailey Nichols in seventh in a time of 22:37.
In eighth place was three-time All-PVC medalist Erin Chambers from Tucker in a time of 23:06. Hampshire’s Giovanna Matthews finished in ninth to receive her second All-PVC honor in a time of 23:57.
Rounding out the All-PVC honors was Tucker’s Hannah Hardy in 10th place in a time of 24:05.
The boys race was dominated by the top-ranked Frankfort squad, as Frankfort won with a score of 16 points.
Frankfort’s Garrett Ferguson won the individual championship in a new course record time of 16:28 for his fourth All-PVC medal. Fellow teammate Kent Niland finished runner up in 16:45 and is now a three-time All-PVC.
Keyser’s Trenton Denne achieved his third All-PVC honor to take third in 17:45. Paw Paw’s sophomore sensation Donovan Tanouye finished fourth and achieving All-PVC.
Ryan Hughes took fifth in a time of 17:57 and became a two-time All-PVC. Frankfort’s Luke Duncan took sixth in 18:07. Duncan was followed by Keyser’s Griffin Paugh in seventh place in 18:17 and earned his second All-PVC honor.
Berkeley Springs’ Jackson Mundey came on strong over the last mile to finish eighth in 18:19 and take home his third All-PVC honor. Landyn Sell finished ninth and was awarded his third All-PVC medal. Zane Nelson was 10th to round out the All-PVC honors.
On Thursday, the teams will compete for regionals at various locations. Hampshire will host the Class AAA regional meet and Tucker will host the Class A regional meet.
Pendleton will travel to Tucker and Paw Paw to St. Marys for their regional meets. Berkeley Springs, Frankfort and Keyser go to West Taylor Elementary in Grafton for their regional meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.