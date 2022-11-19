MADISON, W.Va. — The Frankfort at Scott matchup Saturday exemplifies what’s great about the West Virginia playoff system.
It allows two schools more than 250 miles apart, who would not play otherwise, to meet for the first time with a spot in the state semifinals on the line, and it pits two offenses of drastically different styles in a battle for supremacy.
For Frankfort, it’s a tale eerily similar to the one that played out at Poca a year ago at the same stage. The fifth-seeded Falcons (10-1) hope this state quarterfinal at fourth-seeded Scott (10-1) turns out differently.
“We’re excited to be in the second round,” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “We’re playing a good team, but we’re a good team, too. Two 10-1 teams. I think it’s going to be a dogfight.”
A year ago, an underdog Frankfort squad traveled down to Poca and embarked on one of the all-time thrilling battles in the school’s history. The Dots won 56-49 in a game that featured more than 1,100 yards of offense and 48 first downs.
The defeat denied Frankfort of its first state semifinal appearance since 2014 — a game that the Falcons won led by future Maryland quarterback Gage Shaffer before ultimately falling to Bridgeport in the title game.
Many of the same stars of last year’s Frankfort team are seniors this year, and they remember the heartbreaker in Poca all too well. A win at Scott would go a long way in forgetting it.
“We have a lot of guys that were in that game last year against Poca,” Whiteman said. “It was a heartbreaker, with all the points we scored and to come up short. It’s going to stick in my head for the rest of my life. Our program hasn’t been in a semifinal game since 2014, so it’s time.”
One of those guys who played a big role in that game was fullback Parker VanMeter, who leads the Falcons with 15 rushing touchdowns to go along with 610 yards on the ground. Tyrique Powell is the Falcons’ leading rusher at 616 yards, and quarterback Luke Robinette adds 379 and eight scores.
The status of VanMeter, who has just two carries since the North Marion game three weeks ago, is unknown.
Even if VanMeter can’t go, Whiteman is confident in the rest of his team to perform like they have the past two weeks.
“I’ve been impressed with the team the entire season,” he said. “The way they play as a team has been great. They don’t care who gets the credit, they just want to win. We’ve had some guys who stepped in and did some big things.
“A lot of times guys who aren’t starters, they go in a game it’s difficult to perform. I’m just really happy with what they’ve done.”
Frankfort, which averages 34.6 points per game, does the bulk of its damage on the ground out of its Wing-T offense. The Falcons have 2,912 yards and 46 touchdowns on 399 carries this season.
That run-first, head-on style could benefit the Falcons against Scott, as the Skyhawks primarily play spread teams in their part of the state. Scott’s defense has been vulnerable at times, like in its first playoff win, a 35-31 result against East Fairmont.
Scott usually lines up in a 3-4 set, but it will look like a 5-2 against the Falcons.
“They face a lot of spread teams, so they haven’t faced a lot of teams that got right at you, and fire off and get into them,” Whiteman said.
What Scott does have is a quarterback in Matt Frye who was third in the state in touchdown passes with 33 during the regular season. Frye has completed 150 of 248 passes for 2,542 yards and just five interceptions.
Frye has a quartet of targets who have nearly equal production at the wide receiver position: Isaiah Bush (655 yards, nine TDs), Jayden Sharps (612 yards, nine TDs), Carson Brinegar (577 yards, eight TDs) and Brayden Clark (556 yards, seven TDs).
Preston Cooper is the Skyhawks’ leading rusher with 151 carries for 866 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“Their quarterback is a good thrower and he can run the ball,” Whiteman said. “He’s pretty impressive, at least on film. They have a good running back. They run a lot of buck sweep out of various formations. They’ll do a lot of passing out of the spread.
“They have a few lineman that move very well on both sides of the ball. They have an offensive and a defensive line, so they’re able to rest those guys. All of our guys stay on the field.”
Frankfort’s secondary has impressed this season, allowing just 698 yards and seven touchdowns over 11 games, intercepting 12 passes. John Anderson III leads the defense with three picks, and Robinette, a two-time first-team All-Area defensive back, has two.
If Frankfort is going to find success defensively, it’ll need to get pressure on Frye. All-Area defensive lineman Chase Snyder, who has nine sacks this year and four over the past three weeks, paces the pass rush.
“We have the ability to hopefully put pressure on him and help our defensive backs cover him,” Whiteman said. “I’m also hoping we can be physical with him, get a couple good, clean hits on him early and get him thinking.”
A victory would put Frankfort in the semifinals against No. 9 Herbert Hoover (9-2), a 27-26 winner over No. 1 Winfield on Friday night.
Frankfort has made the semis on three previous occasions (1994, 2009 and 2014).
