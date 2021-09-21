ALTOONA, Pa. — A warm Saturday morning could not slow the blue wave of Frankfort cross country, as they brought home three team titles and 20 individual medals.
The boys team dominated the field of runners with a score of 35 points. Altoona took second with 83 points.
The Frankfort girls finished runner-up to Altoona by four points, 98-102.
Both of Frankfort’s reserve teams won the junior varsity races.
The top 30 varsity runners and top 20 junior varsity runners received medals.
In the boys race, the top-ranked Frankfort boys team continued their dominance in the state of Pennsylvania. The boys were led by overall winner Garrett Ferguson in a time of 16:52.
Fellow teammate Kent Niland finished closely behind in third place in 17:05. The wave continued with Peyton Slider in fifth in 17:11 and Luke Duncan in ninth in 17:14.
Frankfort’s Landyn Sell finished in 17th place in a time of 18:08. Just outside of the podium was Ryan Hughes in 33rd (18:48) and Aiden Sensabaugh in 34th (18:48). The boys performance brought their season record to 83-0.
In the girls race, Frankfort was edged out by Altoona but was able to finish first in its classification.
Forest Hill’s Delaney Dumm was the overall female winner in a time of 19:36. Frankfort was led by fifth-place finisher Addison Lease in a time of 21:08.
Keeping Lease in her sights was Kat Burleson in ninth place in 22:10. The Falcons’ Brooke Jacobs finished 25th (23:11).
The following Frankfort girls finished just outside the medals, but helped to secure a runner-up title with Emily Smith taking 38th place, Kelsey Smith 46th, Jillian Griffith 47th and Emma Craddock 58th.
In the junior varsity races, Frankfort’s Timothy Umstead, Zane Nelson and Will McKenzie took the top three spots in the boys race while Addison Tharp and Olivia Reineke took the top two spots in the girls race.
Area teams will compete on Tuesday in the Progressive Physical Therapy Invitational held at Allegany College of Maryland starting at 4 p.m.
